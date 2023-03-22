Last year, the Northeast Nebraska Suicide Prevention Coalition tested a new type of fundraiser, and was a smashing success. Raising almost $8,000 for their group's education efforts, they decided it was worth a return in 2023.

Coalition Founder Donna Wolff said that, with only 23 attendees last year and 50 baskets up for grabs during the silent auction, the event was a success, especially as something completely new to the group. In the past, the coalition has done golf outings, bowling, poker runs and the like.

"We're an official nonprofit, a 501(c)(3), and need to have fundraisers to stay sustainable so we can provide our different educational pieces, outreach materials to some places, it's part of our effort to stay sustainable," Wolff said.

Coalition President Robin Swearingen said the fundraiser will help fund their educational materials in the Columbus area, although the group serves a 60-mile radius around Norfolk, reaching to the South Dakota border and even into Iowa.

"We've had some trainings that were done here. There was Gizmo training here, we also do QPR (question, persuade and reason). The most recent was the Gizmo training at 1C - The Sanctuary, geared towards children," Swearingen said. "There's a little stuffed animal used in the presentation and parents are there with them."

Swearingen's goal last year was to raise awareness for the group and hopefully start a hope squad for local schools, a group of individuals, teachers, counselors and students, trained to see the signs of suicidal tendencies and help those who may have them. While Swearingen was able to make some progress on this front and garner support from area schools, there's still not a group. She's determined to make it happen, however.

"I still want it to happen. I have to remind myself Rome wasn't built in a day. I just have to continue to let them know we're out here, we have resources, we help people and eventually it will happen," Swearingen.

Wolff said that of the funds raised from this event, 100% will go back into the Northeast Nebraska area, which is why Swearingen wanted it to be in Columbus as well as Norfolk, so Columbus could benefit from their many resources and monthly support group as well. The monthly support group, Wolff said, is extremely important to those affected by a death by suicide.

Wolff said that while grief-sharing in support groups is good for those involved, people tend to look at deaths by suicide differently. For that reason, the coalition's monthly group at First United Methodist Church. The group, she added, is not for those considering suicide or who have attempted it before. Anybody in those categories needs a level of assistance that a support group cannot adequately provide. Those with immediate mental health needs can contact 988 at any time, Wolff added.

"The group is especially for people left behind, not attempters. Those thinking of attempting or who have need counseling, there's not really a support group for attempters," Wolff said.

In response to some requests last year for entertainment during the event, the group brought on Psychic Medium Valerie Summers. In addition to providing entertainment between 6 and 7:30 p.m., Summers and her services will hopefully provide a sense of healing and comfort for those at the event who have lost loved ones to suicide, Wolff said.

"We're super excited about that. We had some feedback last year saying it was a nice event and everything but can we get any entertainment? This is about suicide prevention and we have a lot of people who lost someone to suicide, so hopefully it'll be helping them heal by having her there," Wolff said.

The event will run from 4:30-8:30 p.m. on March 25 at the Friedhof Building, 1270 27th Ave. Baskets available for silent auction will be themed around Nebraska, grilling, children's Easter baskets and more. Those interested in attending can register by contacting 402-841-3834 or at bit.ly/3JTB1eV. Tickets are $30.