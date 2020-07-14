Hope never stops: Drive-through luminaria ceremony held

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Saturday evening, those wanting to remember their loved one lost to cancer were able to do so during the Relay for Life of Platte County’s drive-through luminaria ceremony at Central Community College-Columbus.

From 7 to 10 p.m. at the college, 346 luminaria bags lit up the night.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused Relay for Life events to be modified due to Directed Health Measures and general health concerns.

“Hosting a drive-thru event allowed us to honor and celebrate our family and friends via the luminaria bags, while we maintained social distancing,” Chris Cook, event organizer, said via email Monday. “It was wonderful to see familiar smiling faces, and waves of hello as people drove through.”

Relay week, held July 6-11 in Platte County, had virtual activities in which participates could participate via social media: Mission Moment Monday, Teams Tuesday, Walking Wednesday/Why I Relay, Throwback Thursday and Fight Back/Fundraising Friday. These virtual events led up to the drive-through luminaria ceremony Saturday.