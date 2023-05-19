For Jeri Kay Hopkins, serving as the new director of the Columbus Public Library is a way to help others.

“Libraries are a community center; they serve the people,” Hopkins said. “There's a lot of agencies out there that help people, but we're the place where people go when they don't know where to go and so we fill in all those gaps. They come here to ask us where they need to go if they need help, or we provide the help that they can't get at other places.”

A Laurel native, Hopkins began her role as Columbus' library director on Monday.

“She has a proven track record,” City Administrator Tara Vasicek said, in a City of Columbus press release. “She comes from a library director position and has a lot of great ideas on engaging with the community.”

Although a long supporter of libraries, Hopkins’ background is in law as she had an eight-year career as an attorney in Wausa, Nebraska. In 2004, she accepted a branch librarian role for the United States Courts Library 8th Circuit in Omaha. A law librarian, Hopkins explained, manages the library but also assists in non-legal research for judges.

Hopkins’ most recent work history includes serving as director of the Independence Public Library in Independence, Kansas. It was an award-winning library when she joined, Hopkins noted, and the experience helped her become an excellent director.

Most notably, during her time there, the Independence library provided open access, which is a service provided by a company in which access is granted after hours through the use of a card or PIN – similar to a gym membership.

Then came the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, which made significant impacts on businesses, entities and people’s lives. However, Hopkins said, because of the open access, the library only had to be closed for two months due to an order from the governor.

“Because we got that service right before COVID hit, we were able to stay open,” she said. “We were only one of two libraries in the entire world that were able to stay open through the whole pandemic.”

Other libraries had to open and close intermittently because of staffing issues, she added, which didn’t affect them as much as people could come into the building to self-checkout books and read newspapers, even if staff weren’t there.

They had also offered curbside service where library staff would help people with the things they couldn’t do on their own, such as faxing and printing. Staff would also pull books off the shelves and bring them out to patrons who were uncomfortable with coming inside the building, and offered a homebound service as well.

For those efforts, Hopkins said, the Independence Public Library was a finalist for the National Medal for Museum and Library Service, the most prestigious award for libraries.

It had been vital to keep the library and its services open during the pandemic, she added.

There were two main reasons Hopkins pointed to – it was a source of entertainment for people stuck at home and it was a necessity for those who needed assistance in filing for unemployment.

In Kansas, Hopkins noted, unemployment documents had to be completed online.

“If they didn't have access to the internet at home, they didn't have computers and they needed to file the unemployment, the only place they could do it was at the library,” she added, noting the unemployment system had also crashed, causing some people to have to come back to the library to redo the process.

“It was vitally necessary for them to be able to eat, to get their unemployment,” Hopkins said. “It was absolutely vital that the library was open during the pandemic for that very reason, and it kept people sane.”

Some people had been completely isolated during this time and the library served as a lifeline.

“One lady told us that if it wasn't for us, she wouldn't have survived the pandemic because we were the only people that she could talk to,” Hopkins said.

Libraries also build communities, she said, and they are one of few places in a community where people can spend all day there for free.

“We get a lot of people from different walks of life that come in, and we learn about them and… what other people are doing,” Hopkins said. “We can make connections that they wouldn't necessarily connect. I always say that we hear a lot about what's going on in the community.”

For example, she added, the Independence library led efforts to start a grant writing group, a Toastmasters club and a senior center. Although the library had kick-started those projects, those groups are run by boards and function independently.

“We see those needs, we create those projects and can help the community grow and build their own community,” Hopkins said.

Community involvement and collaboration are important, she added, and what she wants to focus on as the Columbus Public Library’s director.

“I think of it as serving the community where they are,” she added.

That could include pop-up reading events or storytime in the park, though Hopkins said her first milestone will be moving the library across the street into the Columbus Community Building. The city’s portion of the community building, which will also include city hall, the Columbus Arts Council and community room, is slated to open later this summer.

With the move into the community building quickly approaching, joining the city at this time has been quite the undertaking, she noted, but library and city staff have been instrumental in helping her adjust.

Hopkins has already toured the community building twice – once during an interview for the position and again this week.

Hopkins said it will be exciting to have different entities under one roof, which will allow for increased possibilities for collaboration.

The new three-story facility, she added, has lots of natural light and is very open.

“Libraries change so much over time that it's nice it has a great big open space that (is) reconfigurable as libraries change,” Hopkins said. “That's an amazing part, that they are thinking ahead.”

The position is also a way for her to come back to her home state of Nebraska. She is married and has a 17-year-old daughter who will be graduating from high school soon.

Columbus is the ideal location, she added, due to its proximity to Norfolk and Omaha, where she has family.

“Seven years in Kansas was wonderful, but it's time to come back home,” Hopkins said.