Hopping good time: CCH hosting drive-through Eastern event for families

Having been canceled last year near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Community Hospital’s Eggsperience Easter Egg Hunt is once again on tap but with a twist.
“It will be a little bit different of an event this year since we’re doing a drive-through,” CCH Marketing and Community Benefit Specialist Mandy Lauck said.
The 10th annual event, set to run from 3 to 6 p.m. on March 25, is for children aged between 2- and 7-years-old.
“We’ll have our Easter bunny, which has kind of been a mainstay through all of our Eggsperience events that kids can see,” Lauck said. “People will be able to come into our entrance off of 38th Street and they’ll go down to outside of our main entrance and that’s where our Easter bunny will be standing.”
Kids from the age range will receive treat bags, while the supplies last. About 600 bags have been assembled for the event, Lauck noted.
“They’re (filled with) filled Easter eggs, and we also have bubbles and sidewalk chalk,” Lauck said.
"We have our hospital staff that have put those together, and we made sure all those people on our hospital staff are screened and have masks and follow protocol. All the procedures have been followed accordingly."
Entry and exit into the hospital’s parking lot will both be on 38th Street as 48th Avenue will be closed, Lauck said. The section of 48th Avenue from 38th Street to Lost Creek Parkway has been closed since Monday due to roadway improvements, according to information from the City of Columbus.
“We also have our support staff that will be out and about during that day, helping to facilitate traffic flow," Lauck said. "But, we will end up halting any type of traffic if there is some sort of emergency vehicle that has to get through.”
Attendees popping in for Easter treats are also encouraged to visit the hospital’s Little Free Library. Little Free Library is a nonprofit that aims to promote literacy and community book exchanges via local individuals and businesses establishing public bookcases. Those who take a book are asked to return it once read or leave a different book in its place.
The hospital’s Little Free Library, accessible 24/7, can be found near the hospital’s child care center, 3970 Health Parkway in Columbus, according to CCH’s website.
“They’ll find a bunch of Easter books for children,” Lauck said, of visiting the Little Free Library during Eggsperience.
To celebrate Eggsperience’s 10th birthday, the hospital is holding drawings. People can be entered into the drawing by certain Facebook interactions listed on Columbus Community Hospital’s Facebook page.
Amy Blaser, hospital vice president of business relations/business development, said that CCH wants to provide a fun and safe environment for the entire community.
Last year’s egg hunt had been completely planned out – which had been set for Tuesday, April 7, 2020 – before being canceled. In 2019, about 500 children showed up for Eggsperience, Blaser said.
Although 2021 is still not fully back to normal, hospital officials are keeping a positive outlook.
“…We expect a wonderful event full of just trying to get back to the normal, trying to get more into thinking Easter and spring and before all the pandemic hit,” Lauck said of this year’s event. “Trying towards normalcy.”
