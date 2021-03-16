Hopping good time: CCH hosting drive-through Eastern event for families

Having been canceled last year near the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus Community Hospital’s Eggsperience Easter Egg Hunt is once again on tap but with a twist.

“It will be a little bit different of an event this year since we’re doing a drive-through,” CCH Marketing and Community Benefit Specialist Mandy Lauck said.

The 10th annual event, set to run from 3 to 6 p.m. on March 25, is for children aged between 2- and 7-years-old.

“We’ll have our Easter bunny, which has kind of been a mainstay through all of our Eggsperience events that kids can see,” Lauck said. “People will be able to come into our entrance off of 38th Street and they’ll go down to outside of our main entrance and that’s where our Easter bunny will be standing.”

Kids from the age range will receive treat bags, while the supplies last. About 600 bags have been assembled for the event, Lauck noted.

“They’re (filled with) filled Easter eggs, and we also have bubbles and sidewalk chalk,” Lauck said.

"We have our hospital staff that have put those together, and we made sure all those people on our hospital staff are screened and have masks and follow protocol. All the procedures have been followed accordingly."