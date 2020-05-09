Horn T Zoo having drive-through this weekend

Horn T Zoo in Platte County will be holding a social distancing-friendly event, a zoo drive-through, beginning this Sunday.
Horn T Zoo, 37692 NE-22 in Monroe, is a family-run facility.
“People are kind of getting stir-crazy at home and we thought we’d go ahead and set up some pens outside in our driveway/parking area and have people stay in their vehicles and look at the animals, see what animals we’ll have to show this year,” said Randy Fisher, who owns the zoo with his brother, Todd Laudenklos.
The drive-through opens May 10 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature a wide variety of more than 20 animals.
Animals that will be on display include zebra, camel, alpaca, llama, kangaroo, different kinds of cattle, lemurs, goats with their babies, white foxes and a mother and baby donkey.
"If it’s a good success we may, we’re hoping to keep doing it on Saturdays and Sundays and then on," Fisher said. "We’ll see how everyone reacts to it and how it works."
Due to the coronavirus and Directed Health Measures, the zoo has been struggling.
“There are lot of festivals around Nebraska and every day they keep canceling and canceling our events,” said Laudenklos, noting that the majority of their income is generated from traveling shows. “That’s our winter money. That’s how we survive during the winter.”
Because they’re only open six months out of the year, they need to generate enough income during the summer months so that they can feed and care for the animals during the winter.
Fisher said that previously they had been booked all of April but impacts from COVID-19 have resulted in the bookings being either canceled or postponed until further notice.
In order to offset these losses, the brothers decided to try a drive-through event, which Laudenklos saw friends from other states doing.
“Whatever comes through our doors is what runs our zoo,” he said. “This is some kind of way we could be open and still be safe for the people.”
Visitors are being asked to stay in their vehicles during the process.
“We’re trying to abide by the rules and regulations that everyone is trying to follow by, our social distancing,” Fisher said. “We’re making sure everyone stays in the vehicle so there isn’t any contact with the animals and the people are self-contained in their vehicles.”
With parents and children alike stuck at home, the brothers figured the event will be a good way for families to get out of the house.
“It’d give parents a little break,” Fisher said. “It’d give their kids a break to get out of the house. We’d like to do something for the community to benefit everyone.”
There will not be an admittance fee for the drive-through, but a free-will offering will be accepted. Any money raised during the event will go towards the care of the animals.
Donations will be accepted at the zoo, on PayPal at hornt@frontiernet.net or Venmo via @Todd-Laundenklos.
Fisher noted that unable to provide a donation are still welcome to attend.
“It’d mean a lot to us to see the kind of support out there,” Fisher said. “We may not open if this (COVID-19) continues on. If we had support like that, it’d mean a lot to our family. We’re doing the best we can to abide by all these rules.
We’re just trying something different. So they (visitors) can have some kind of entertainment. It’s a shot in the dark whether it’s going to work or not. Time will tell.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
