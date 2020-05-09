Horn T Zoo having drive-through this weekend

Because they’re only open six months out of the year, they need to generate enough income during the summer months so that they can feed and care for the animals during the winter.

Fisher said that previously they had been booked all of April but impacts from COVID-19 have resulted in the bookings being either canceled or postponed until further notice.

In order to offset these losses, the brothers decided to try a drive-through event, which Laudenklos saw friends from other states doing.

“Whatever comes through our doors is what runs our zoo,” he said. “This is some kind of way we could be open and still be safe for the people.”

Visitors are being asked to stay in their vehicles during the process.

“We’re trying to abide by the rules and regulations that everyone is trying to follow by, our social distancing,” Fisher said. “We’re making sure everyone stays in the vehicle so there isn’t any contact with the animals and the people are self-contained in their vehicles.”

With parents and children alike stuck at home, the brothers figured the event will be a good way for families to get out of the house.