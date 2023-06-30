For children with developmental or intellectual disabilities, Arc of Platte County Executive Director Taylor Christian said, summer camps and group activities in general can be difficult because they have nobody like them to associate with. That’s why Arc of Platte County holds their own summer camp every year.

“The different is all of us on the committee and running the Arc, we’ve worked with individual kids who have those disabilities,” Christian said. “We know how to work with them, we know every kid’s not the same and finding and accommodating a large quantity of kids with disabilities is harder for a lot of places.”

The summer camp program began 26 years ago as a place for kids aged 5-21 with intellectual or physical disabilities to experience summer camp with others like them and with adult supervision that is tailored toward their experiences and individual personalities. Staff even know what each camper’s likes, dislikes and what they are motivated by.

“I’ve worked with special needs individuals for 25 years, some on the camp committee are teachers in special education, so we have knowledge and then we have volunteers who get a rundown,” Christian said.

Every activity, Christian added, is doable for every individual. From sensory bottles to stomp rockets, dancing and the annual visit from some friendly horses, all the children can be involved.

Barb Brockhaus has been part of the camp for 24 years and said the kids are the best part of the experience for her. Watching them have fun and getting to know them, she said, is her favorite thing about the summer camp, even if it is only for three days.

The camp, she went on to say, emphasizes that all the kids have talent, which makes the experience special for everyone involved and has inspired some of the volunteers and staff to further pursue careers working with children with disabilities, she said.

“I love these children. I love every part of it. I love working with the volunteers, we’ve had so many volunteers become special education teachers, speech pathologists, occupational therapists; related fields to work with someone with disabilities. This sparks something in them that helps facilitate that,” Brockhaus said.

All of the staff and volunteers, Brockhaus said, are well-acquainted with the kids. With many of them returning year after year, they get attached to them and get to know them, which makes the experience better for everyone.

“We have all these volunteers that become their friends, that’s why it’s called Summer Friends. My son, he was with the same camper for probably six to eight years and they were just buddies. They get to form some great friendships,” Brockhaus said.

The camp, while only a few days long, brings experiences some of the kids may not have outside of Summer Friends, such as meeting animals or people they wouldn’t see at school or other programs. For instance, this year, Paws and Claws brought kittens and talked about adoption, Gus the therapy dog visited and taught them about therapy dogs and on the last day, they were treated to the company of some horses and ponies, an annual tradition.

At camp, Christian added, some of the kids are more energized than at school or other programs because of the way the camp is focused on the individuals and making sure they are able to participate.

The camp wouldn’t be possible without help from a lot of area organizations, businesses and agencies who donate resources, time and funds for the kids to have these experiences, Christian said.

“They are more up and ready to do things, we have several kids who, when they’re in school don’t want to participate in anything, they stay in the back of the classroom, you can’t get them to participate in anything,” Christian said. “We haven’t had a problem getting them to participate at all, they’re just constantly busy doing something having fun.”