HORSING AROUND: Klug sisters part of the family farm

Driving past the home of Andrew and Lynette Klug in rural Columbus, passersby are likely to see any of the couple’s teenage daughters doing what they love: Riding horses.
Having grown up on a farm/cattle feedlot in Platte County, the four Klug sisters would, naturally, be accustomed to the outdoors and agriculture. What’s most notable about them, though, is their passion for horses and animals in general.
Olivia, 18; Whitney, 15; Emma, 13 (almost 14); and Madilyn, 11, each learned to ride a horse starting around age 8. They’re all, of course, involved in 4-H for beef and horses. There is a fifth Klug sister who is 25-years-old and resides in Texas.
The younger sisters have four horses – Honey, Riley, Trigger and Leroy.
“I love horses. They teach you a lot, a lot about responsibility,” Olivia said. “And then through the industries that you get involved in and (the) associations, (you) learn all about leadership and communication skills.”
Olivia noted that she and her younger sisters are responsible for taking care of the horses, as well as the other animals.
“We have to feed horses, dogs, cats,” Emma added. “We clean out their pens every once in a while. We ride our horses almost every day. We wash them sometimes.”
As the Klugs have their own a feedlot, the teens also help wash and work with the calves, Whitney said. Washing also includes blowdrying the animals and brushing them out.
“I like to show cattle when we have them,” Whitney said. “We don't have them right now, but we'll get some here in the next couple months.”
Living and working on a farm also means pitching in often.
“I help Dad and Grandpa when they need help,” Whitney said, noting that their grandfather lives nearby.
As the oldest sibling still living at home, Olivia is involved with organizations besides 4-H.
“I’m currently vice president of the NRHyA, which is National Reining Horse Youth Association,” Olivia said. “In NRHyA, there are five officers from all over the United States and we kind of help lead the youth center in the face of the U.S. I’ve been an officer for two years. I was a treasurer last year (and) then I was a delegate for two years.”
According to the NRHyA’s website, the organization strives to foster leadership qualities and provide opportunities for success in future career plans.
Outside of the Klug family farm, Olivia, Whitney and Emma attend Scotus Central Catholic in Columbus, where they’re involved in cross country, track and the musical. Emma also plays the flute.
“I like it for the background stuff. Not (being) front and center,” Whitney said about participating in musicals. “But, yeah, I love it; it's fun.”
Olivia, who is in her senior year at Scotus, noted that she’s scaled back on extracurricular activities to allow for more time and energy on the family’s horses. She tentatively plans on attending a college outside of Nebraska and joining an equestrian team.
Madilyn attends St. Bonaventure School, also in Columbus.
“I like playing with the animals,” Madilyn said, shyly. “I like riding the horses around. I like spending time outside and playing with the cats and our dog -- I like to play with him, too.”
Olivia also holds a job as a COVID-19 symptom screener at Columbus Community Hospital; she works at the emergency room entrance on the weekends and at the Columbus Family YMCA during weekdays.
Olivia turned 18 a day before the interview for this story, though she didn’t have a big celebration for it.
“Not a whole lot,” she said. “I rode some horses and I worked then hung out with some friends.”
Emma enjoys hanging out and spending time with the animals as typical teenagers do.
“I like to hang out (and) I like my all my animals,” Emma said. “I love cats. I’ve got like about 20. And I’ve got our dog Cooper and my horse, Leroy.”
The cats stay outdoors and shelter in a barn on the property.
“(Karen) has very, very blue eyes. They all used to have blue eyes,” Emma said, informatively. “But then, when they got older, they just (changed). They love hunting, the older ones.”
A few days before an August evening interview, one of Emma’s cats had a litter in a bush in front of the Klugs’ home.
“Usually the other cats will have them like in barns and stuff where they're being protected,” Emma explained.
The farm has been in the Klug family since the 1950s, with Andrew being the third-generation owner.
Growing up on a farm has taught his daughters to deal with both success and failure, as well as being tough while also enjoying the good times, he said. Qualities learned on the farm have been especially beneficial during the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It's helped them cope with the disappointment … they lost shows on horses and cattle,” Andrew said. “Olivia missed out on a full month, month-and-a-half of leadership opportunities to network and meet new people that would have helped her personally, academically (and) professionally and that was all taken away. So, I think that’s helped them cope with that.”
The sisters cited being in touch with agriculture daily and learning more about life than what can be taught in a classroom as reasons they enjoy living on the farm.
“We have a lot of opportunities that most people wouldn’t have living in town,” Olivia said.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
