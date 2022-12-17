Hospital foundation benefits Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids

Wiggles & Giggles. The name says it all. It brings a smile to your face and makes you think of carefree childhood days that are full of excitement. That is exactly what the wonderful physical, occupational and speech therapists at Wiggles & Giggles do every day with each patient — help them to be carefree, excited and happy!

The Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids™ clinic provides a beautiful, toy-packed wonderland for kids who need exactly that type of atmosphere to complete their therapy. Each therapist designs individual treatment plans based on the child’s diagnosis, syndrome or developmental disorder. They also work closely with the parents so they know what exercises they can practice at home.

Here are just a few of the disorders and challenges Wiggles and Giggles therapists address:

• Sensory-based feeding difficulties.

• Fine motor/handwriting difficulties.

• Autism spectrum disorder.

• Attention-deficit disorder.

• Torticollis.

• Cognitive processing/attention issues.

• Spasticity or hypotonicity issues.

• Developmental delays.

• Orthopedic injuries.

• Oncology rehabilitation.

• Language, speech, voice and fluency disorders.

• Pediatric dysphagia and feeding difficulties.

• Tongue thrust issues.

• Reading difficulties.

The Columbus Community Hospital Foundation is here to assist Wiggles & Giggles with the sensory items, toys, modality needs, communication devices, etc., it needs for patients and their families. This clinic provides invaluable services to those in need and is a tremendous asset for our hospital, the local and area school systems, and each family that may need these types of therapy services.

Please consider providing a donation to the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation. You can designate your dollars to Wiggles & Giggles Therapy for Kids, knowing your donation will be helping countless pediatric patients. Every dollar is important and does make a difference!

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.