Hospital foundation hosts memorial service for pregnancy and infant loss

“I carried you every second of your life, and I will love you every second of mine.” Author unknown

The loss of an infant is unbearable, and something that people hope and pray they never experience. Columbus Community Hospital has a program that provides comfort for those who have experienced the loss of their precious little one. The Precious H.E.A.R.T.S. (Healing, Embracing And Remembering Through Sharing) program began in 2010 to provide those who have suffered the loss of a pre-term infant with healing, closure and a memorial located in Columbus.

Through generous donations to the CCH Foundation, this program has been able to purchase a beautiful memorial headstone, bench and burial plot, located on the east side of Roselawn Cemetery.

Donations allow us to hold a welcoming, bilingual, nondenominational memorial service and to provide a keepsake ornament for each family, along with reading materials to assist them in their grieving. This service can also be a special time with others who share in experiencing a loss and can take comfort, peace and understanding in knowing how you are feeling and coping.

We welcome and encourage anyone to attend this event. Please join us on Oct. 9 at 1:30 p.m. for the annual Precious H.E.A.R.T.S. memorial service at Roselawn Cemetery. The burial location is located on the east side of Columbus on 23rd St., on the northeast side of the cemetery, directly west of Maximus Restaurant.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be in a first-floor conference room at Columbus Community Hospital. Please check the Columbus Community Hospital Facebook page or its website at columbushosp.org, or call the hospital OB department at 402-562-3266.

If you are interested in providing a donation for this wonderful program, please contact us at the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation office at 402-562-3377. We are happy to share all of the information and programs that are available for anyone to support.

Cori Fullner is the executive director of the Columbus Community Hospital Foundation.