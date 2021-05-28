Hospital lifts COVID visitor restrictions

Visitors will still be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the building and will be required to wear masks.

“They still will have to stay masked so those things will remain until further notice … at this point in time, it's really important once again to protect each other,” Bybee said. “We don't want anyone coming in that has symptoms of COVID or comes from a household that is actively having COVID, for example.”

Bybee said patients had a hard time with having limited visitors.

“Let's say there (are) siblings that a parent is ill, there would be one sibling that would be coming in, and the rest were missing out, so it was a difficult situation for all of us,” Bybee noted.

“COVID had a lot of things that were really heartbreaking. But once again, it was very important to protect staff, to protect the community, the patients and their families. So it was something that we really did have to do at that point in time.”

NebraskaGov. Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that the state is discontinuing its Directed Health Measures. Along with state guidelines, Hansen said CCH is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.