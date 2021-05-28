Hospital lifts COVID visitor restrictions

Fourteen months after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the nation, things are beginning to get back to normal at Columbus Community Hospital.
Starting June 1, COVID-19 visitor restrictions will be lifted, CCH announced Thursday. When the pandemic began last year, the hospital did not allow visitors as of April 3 excluding exemptions
“Things are looking really good on the COVID front,” CCH President/CEO Michael Hansen said. “As of today (Thursday), we only had 73 active hospitalizations across the state. We have hardly had any cases here in Platte County. I think last time I looked, five cases right now in the last 14 days.”
Children younger than 19-years-old will be able to visit friends and family members while patients will no longer be limited to a specific number of support visitors. Having that support available for those who are hospitalized is important, Hansen noted.
“Being in the hospital is very stressful to someone, and they really do need that support,” he said. “And so we are happy to be able to open our doors to visitors.”
The number of support people allowed in a patient’s room will be limited to four, though that can be up to the nurse’s discretion.
“We do ask that no more than four people go up but that's really simply a space issue, as much as anything,” said Dorothy Bybee, vice president of patient care services at CCH.
Visitors will still be screened for COVID-19 symptoms upon entering the building and will be required to wear masks.
“They still will have to stay masked so those things will remain until further notice … at this point in time, it's really important once again to protect each other,” Bybee said. “We don't want anyone coming in that has symptoms of COVID or comes from a household that is actively having COVID, for example.”
Bybee said patients had a hard time with having limited visitors.
“Let's say there (are) siblings that a parent is ill, there would be one sibling that would be coming in, and the rest were missing out, so it was a difficult situation for all of us,” Bybee noted.
“COVID had a lot of things that were really heartbreaking. But once again, it was very important to protect staff, to protect the community, the patients and their families. So it was something that we really did have to do at that point in time.”
NebraskaGov. Pete Ricketts announced on Monday that the state is discontinuing its Directed Health Measures. Along with state guidelines, Hansen said CCH is following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, more than 777,000 Nebraskans are fully vaccinated, which accounts for 52.4% of Nebraskans ages 16 and older,”a Columbus Community Hospital press release indicated.
In addition to physical health issues, the pandemic has resulted in other problems, Hansen said.
“It's caused a lot of stress and anxiety, behavioral health issues. So I think it's very important for our country to get back to normal,” he said.
“We are working very hard to get back to normal so that people can start to get out and relieve some of that stress, anxiety and feelings that they're having because they've been so cooped up for so long.”
