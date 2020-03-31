Hospital not accepting homemade masks

Columbus Community Hospital is once again reminding people that though it appreciates community groups that have started sewing and preparing homemade masks, it isn't accepting them at this time.

That said, CCH stated it is accepting donations of manufactured N95 and surgical masks from its community business partners through direct communication and coordination with Zac Kavan, supply and purchasing manager, who can be reached at 402-562-4606, zakavan@columbushosp.org.

CCH is also encouraging all community members to practice social distancing by avoiding all unnecessary social interactions and staying at least six feet away from others. All people who are sick or have had contact with someone with COVID-19 should self-quarantine by staying home and avoiding contact with others for 14 days.

If, and when, supplies and support such as homemade masks are needed, CCH will distribute public messaging asking for donations. Acceptable masks must be tightly woven cotton, preshrunk, and lined with flannel.

For general information about the coronavirus, call 211 or the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 Information Line 402-552-6645 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. CST, 7 days a week.