Hospital restricting visitors

In an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the community, Columbus Community Hospital on Thursday announced new temporary procedures.

Effective April 3, CCH will no longer allow visitors to its hospital or clinics. Exceptions to this new policy include:

• Patients who are delivering a baby may have one healthy, labor partner

• Infants in the NICU or post-partum infants may be visited by two parents/guardians

• Pediatric/minor patients (19 years old or younger) may be visited by one parent/guardian

• Dependent adults who need special assistance will be allowed visitors on a case-by-case basis

• Outpatients and clinic patients who need transportation and/or other assistance can have one healthy support person for this purpose

• Hospice patients receiving end-of-life care will be allowed visitors on a case-by-case basis

• Patients who are presenting to the emergency department may have one support person, as necessary

• Patients who need assistance with instructions prior to discharge may be allowed a support person on a case-by-case basis