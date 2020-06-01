Hospital talks about virus

Columbus Community Hospital leaders recently talked about the less-restricted Directed Health Measures that took effect Monday.
Reduced Directed Health Measures
One of the highlights of these new directed health measures is the lessening of travel restrictions. Now only people returning from international travel will be required to quarantine for 14 days upon their return to Nebraska.
All Nebraska counties except for Dakota, Hall, Hamilton and Merrick are now allowed to have general gatherings of the greater of 25 people or 25% rated occupancy of a space. Restaurants and bars may reopen at 50% of their capacity as long as there is no more than a maximum of six people per table. Likewise, gyms can serve up to 25 people or operate at 50% of their capacity.
Limited and non-contact team sports for both youth and adults could resume practices Monday with games to start on June 18. Contact sports like basketball, tackle football, soccer and wrestling remain prohibited. Salons, barber shops, massage therapy services and tattoo parlors will remain limited and both workers and patrons are still required to wear masks.
Additional loosened restrictions for weddings, funerals and other gatherings were also introduced. For a full list of the new directed health measures, visit http://dhhs.ne.gov.
Expanded CCH Services
On a local level, CCH will begin to offer some of the services it put on hold during the COVID-19 crisis such as elective surgeries, procedures, tests and therapies.
The reopening of these services will be handled with an abundance of caution to ensure the safety of CCH’s patients and staff. Throughout the reopening process, CCH will continue to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the community, as well as the availability of health care resources, and make adjustments as needed.
To ensure the safety of its patients and staff, CCH will continue to do active employee screenings as well as screenings for people entering its facilities. Patients and visitors who come to CCH will be asked a series questions:
Available Health Care Resources
CCH is in a position where it can expand its service offerings because it has the resources to respond to the COVID-19 situation in the community.
As of Friday, May 29, there were 1,181 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the East Central District Health Department (ECDHD), which includes Boone, Colfax, Nance and Platte counties. Boone has five cases, Colfax has 613, Nance has 4 and Platte County has 560.
On May 29, the ECDHD also released the following COVID-19 recovery statistics: Boone County has three recoveries, Colfax County has 577 recoveries, Nance County has four recoveries and Platte County has 512 recoveries.
CCH, as of Monday, was actively caring for four COVID-19 positive patients in its Intensive Care Unit and Acute Care Unit, two persons of interest and one individual who is under contact isolation. Six of the hospital’s negative air pressure rooms are in use.
Overall, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients at CCH has remained steady over the past few weeks. CCH evaluates or treats about five to 10 patients a day for COVID-19. Many of these patients are treated in-house, while others are transferred to facilities in Lincoln or Omaha if they require services not available at CCH. Though the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients at CCH remains fairly low, patients who do require hospitalization may have a prolonged hospital stay. Many patients take days or weeks to recover.
In addition to treating patients with COVID-19, CCH continues to test for the virus. Thus far, CCH has collected 1,985 specimens: 1,255 of them have been negative and 618 have been positive. There are 112 specimens pending results.
People can access COVID-19 tests through CCH’s Drive-Thru ED Screening and Assessment which will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 1 and June 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3 to 6.
For more information on COVID-19, how you can reduce its spread or how CCH is handling the crisis in the community, visit the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information and Resources for Community Members” page on www.columbushosp.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.