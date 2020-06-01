Hospital talks about virus

CCH, as of Monday, was actively caring for four COVID-19 positive patients in its Intensive Care Unit and Acute Care Unit, two persons of interest and one individual who is under contact isolation. Six of the hospital’s negative air pressure rooms are in use.

Overall, the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients at CCH has remained steady over the past few weeks. CCH evaluates or treats about five to 10 patients a day for COVID-19. Many of these patients are treated in-house, while others are transferred to facilities in Lincoln or Omaha if they require services not available at CCH. Though the hospitalization rate for COVID-19 patients at CCH remains fairly low, patients who do require hospitalization may have a prolonged hospital stay. Many patients take days or weeks to recover.

In addition to treating patients with COVID-19, CCH continues to test for the virus. Thus far, CCH has collected 1,985 specimens: 1,255 of them have been negative and 618 have been positive. There are 112 specimens pending results.

People can access COVID-19 tests through CCH’s Drive-Thru ED Screening and Assessment which will be available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on June 1 and June 2 and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 3 to 6.

For more information on COVID-19, how you can reduce its spread or how CCH is handling the crisis in the community, visit the “Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information and Resources for Community Members” page on www.columbushosp.org.