The recent periods of heat and humidity really take a toll on humans, livestock, our pets and even natural and introduced vegetation-crops and other plants. Native plants and animals have evolved under a wide range of conditions; however, it can be stressful to many of the physiology and general health of the biota found in nature.

Wildlife in upland areas are certainly vulnerable, but aquatics even more so. As we have sampled a variety of warm and cool water habitats in streams in several states, recently, we have noticed a decline in our success rate, especially with fish and amphibians in our assessments.

As water temperatures rise, dissolved oxygen levels decrease and can stress individuals in stream and river populations. These organisms typically retreat to more environmentally friendly patches of habitat in their water course. Many aquatic organisms seek refuge from disturbance and/or have adaptations (e.g. physiological tolerance) that provide refuge.

Some aquatic organisms have evolved to be dependent on shading from trees, plants and grasses, in the vicinity of slow releases of groundwater discharge and use this as a protective buffer against higher more lethal temperatures. Aquatic scientists call this thermal refugia that is sought out under less than desirable conditions.

As ambient air temperatures go up, along with dew point, and short periods of drought persist with our ever-changing climate, aquatic species (especially cold-water species) will need to rely on these riparian shaded natural thermal refugia to survive. Altered metabolisms during these periods can be either acutely or chronically lethal.

Unfortunately, these “thermal refugia” areas can be few and far between on most water courses and we can eventually see fish kills and changing water quality conditions like increases in algae, especially Bluegreen’s in many of our lakes and ponds. As climate seems to be warming up, research and strategies need to kick into high gear for all life on earth and how we deal with it.

Growing up on the Platte River, many of us would spear common carp found in receding waters in July and August in our neck of the woods, as the fish would try to make their way upriver. Many common carp have now been replaced by Asian carp in many of our river systems.

Eventually only a few of the deeper pools would harbor large numbers of diverse fish species found in the river fish community. These pools would be deeper and often cooler which would help extend the longevity of some individuals before drying up or resulting in a complete loss of oxygen.

As we have driven tens of thousands of miles, just this summer alone, it is apparent many of our streams in the Great Plains and the Rockies have been altered by man, in many ways. Some are improvements, many are not.

Looking forward, it makes sense to be aware and informed of what may conserve, protect and increase chances of fish (aquatics) survival in flowing water systems. For these species to survive in disturbed environments, they must have refuge from disturbance, or the disturbance must be minimal. Habitat alteration, water quality impacts and obviously temperature fluctuations are all in play.

Research into how refugia provide resistance or resilience in the face of ever-growing impacts caused by pollution and temperature change, may help conserve our aquatic ecosystems. In this way our offspring can find fish in the cool pools remaining, like we did, in prairie streams and rivers, with sand between our toes and hope in our hearts.