Hot weather here to stay: Precautions recommended

Officials are encouraging residents to remain cautious of excessively warm weather.

A heat advisory issued earlier this week has long since expired, but temperatures will once again climb later this week.

According to the National Weather Service, highs will remain in the low 90s for the rest of the week. Saturday will be sunny and hot with a high near 97 and Sunday will see a high near 99. As of the evening of June 15, the high on Monday will be 100 while there will be a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday and Wednesday.

There are simple measures one can take to prevent heat-related illnesses.

“Hydration's always a big one,” Columbus Fire Chief Ryan Gray said. “Making sure you're hydrated with appropriate fluids – water and Gatorade over coffee, energy drinks, stuff like that. Just monitoring how you feel, obviously if you're getting too hot you need to move yourself to a cooler environment.”

Gray noted his department received several calls this past weekend relating to illnesses from the heat. It’s slowed down the past couple of days with temperatures cooling down a bit.

With temperatures expected to once again climb, people should keep an eye on how they feel when working or playing outside. Those who start to feel ill should remove themselves from the heat, Gray said.

“Get yourself to say a cool environment such as a car that's running if you're outside, go back in the house, in the air conditioning,” he added. “Even the shade of a tree will help someone if that's all you have available to you.”

A social media post shared by the East-Central District Health Department adds that residents should avoid strenuous activities, check on family members and neighbors, wear light clothing, never leave people or pets in a closed car and watch for heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

In most of the United States, the post reads, extreme heat is a period of time (at least two to three days) of high heat and humidity with temperatures above 90 degrees. Extreme heat often results in the highest annual number of deaths among weather-related disasters.

The Four Corners Health Department, which is an area health district that covers nearby Butler County, shared the following tips to stay safe in high heat in a press release:

•Avoid staying out in the sun between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Seek shade!

•If you must work in direct sunlight, take regular breaks in the shade.

•Limit strenuous activity, especially during the hottest part of the day.

•Stay hydrated! Drink plenty of water.

•Dress for the conditions! Cover up with clothes that protect you. Guard as much skin as possible when you are out in the sun. Wear loose, lightweight and light colored clothing.

•Use sunscreen and lip balm!

-Choose a product that covers all types of the sun’s rays (UVA, UVB) and a sun protection factor (SPF) of 30 or higher.

-Put on a good amount of sunscreen at least 30 minutes before going outdoors.

-Reapply every two hours and after swimming, toweling dry or sweating.

-Sunscreen doesn’t protect from all UV rays. Don’t use sunscreen as a way to stay out in the sun too long.

•Cover your head with a wide-brimmed hat. Be sure it shades your face, ears, and neck. If you wear a baseball cap, remember to protect your ears and neck with sunscreen.

•Wear sunglasses with 100% UVA and UVB absorption for the best protection for the eyes and the nearby skin.

•NEVER leave children or pets in a vehicle- even in the shade or for a short time.

•Check up on those most vulnerable- children, elderly, the sick, and those without air conditioning.

•Follow these habits even on cloudy or overcast days. UV rays can travel through clouds.

To learn more about sun safety and heat related illness, go to weather.gov/heat.

