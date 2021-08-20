House moving application stirs debate at Columbus City Council

A house moving from one area of town to another stirred debate at Monday's Columbus City Council meeting.

RJ House Moving is attempting to move a home from 1865 42nd Ave. to 1654 39th Ave. Randy Anderson with RJ House Moving said the property is relocating as a way to save the 39th Avenue lot.

"With the configuration of the house, it will fit on the lot that I have," he said. "It's a short move. It's about three blocks. I'm trying to save the place. I'm trying to put it together, update it. ... We're going to be using a lot that is difficult to use because of the time it was built. It was a small lot. But this house will fit."

Mark Koch, of Sargent, said in a publicly-available letter to the City that the permit should be denied due to an appeal regarding a ruling of a foreclosed deed of trust.

However, attorney Jason Mielak, who oversaw the foreclosure, said there is no pending request on the matter. The home was sold to neighboring Bible Baptist Church, 1771 43rd Ave.