House moving application stirs debate at Columbus City Council

A house moving from one area of town to another stirred debate at Monday's Columbus City Council meeting.
RJ House Moving is attempting to move a home from 1865 42nd Ave. to 1654 39th Ave. Randy Anderson with RJ House Moving said the property is relocating as a way to save the 39th Avenue lot.
"With the configuration of the house, it will fit on the lot that I have," he said. "It's a short move. It's about three blocks. I'm trying to save the place. I'm trying to put it together, update it. ... We're going to be using a lot that is difficult to use because of the time it was built. It was a small lot. But this house will fit."
Mark Koch, of Sargent, said in a publicly-available letter to the City that the permit should be denied due to an appeal regarding a ruling of a foreclosed deed of trust.
However, attorney Jason Mielak, who oversaw the foreclosure, said there is no pending request on the matter. The home was sold to neighboring Bible Baptist Church, 1771 43rd Ave.
“There is nothing of record that I’m aware of that would prevent the owner from moving the home or anything else they want to do with their property,” Mielak said.
The matter was previously presented to the planning commission on Aug. 9. It was OK'd by the planning commission then before being brought to Council.
Council members approved the application from RJ House Moving for a permit to move the home starting at 6 a.m. on Nov. 16. The house was inspected and was deemed suitable for moving. The home will also be updated after it's moved to include egress windows, smoke detectors, plumbing and electrical.
Mayor Jim Bulkley told the Telegram Wednesday the application was sound and the vote wasn’t regarding the home's prior foreclosure.
“(The vote) was for the permit to move the house,” Bulkley said. “Any of the legalities that were talked about during that meeting or any of the particulars (of the lawsuit) didn’t address what was on the agenda. The agenda item was a permit and the right to move the home.”
During the meeting, Bulkley asked City Attorney Neal Valorz if he felt comfortable with the application. Valorz said Koch’s arguments would have to be taken up with Platte County District Court.
The application was to move the house, and as long as it meets the requirements under the city code, it should be fine, Valorz said. He added the home does follow such demands.
“That’s the issue in front of you, not whether if the foreclosure was right or wrong,” Valorz said. “If the former owner believes he has some kind of legal recourse there, he can seek that in the correct court and the correct forum.”
Koch said he owned the property for around 35 years before it was foreclosed. He said the deed has “a cloud of uncertainty” and should not be transferred legally.
“This is a personal value to me,” Koch said.
Anderson said the building was foreclosed because payments weren't being made.
“The title is clear,” Anderson said.
Third Ward City Council Member Ron Schilling asked Koch if he made payments on the property. Koch replied by saying he had medical issues which made him fall behind in default.
Mielak said his office, Fehringer and Mielak, filed a notice of default in July 2018. A trustee sale was then held when the delinquency was not cured, Mielak said, adding the sale took place in November that same year.
Eventually, a trustee deed was handed over to Bible Baptist Church, Mielak said. However, a lawsuit was filed in Platte County District Court, asking to set aside the trustee sale, he added.
Mielak said the suit later went to the Nebraska Court of Appeals. In March 2021, the court sided with the trustee sale. There was a request for a review by the Nebraska Supreme Court but that appeal was rejected in May, Mielak said.
Koch said he has the paperwork to submit the issue to the U.S. Supreme Court. Mielak said Koch could do this but, as of right now, nothing is preventing the property owner from moving the house.
Anderson said he believes moving the home will benefit the community.
“I think it’s going to be a win for the city of Columbus,” Anderson said.
