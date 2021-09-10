Household hazardous waste event coming up

If you happen to have something at home and have no idea what it is but its in a container with the label disintegrating that is EXACTLY what we are hoping to get rid of please bring it in. If you have other items that are not listed on here, give us a call and we can let you know whether to bring it in and proper disposal options.

We always get asked about latex paint and why we put a limit on that item. Well technically latex paint is not a hazardous waste item. It is completely harmless when it is in its solid form. We only take this item to help dispose of it for households as it can be quite a process in drying it out if you have a large quantity. The company we are using as the recycling facility makes a difference also. Some HHW companies will not even accept this item at their events. Also, it comes down to financials, these events are costly, and we do see it as wasteful to spend a large chunk of the funds to get rid of latex paint when it is not even a hazardous item. We would much rather spend the funding on chemicals you want out of your homes and away from your families to make your environment a much safer, healthier place. This is why limits are in place. We will have flyers with latex paint information disposal instructions at the event for everyone that comes through.