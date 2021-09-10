Household hazardous waste event coming up

Wow, where has the summer gone? It feels like it has flown by! Fall is right around the corner, just in time for one of our busiest events. The household hazardous waste event is coming up on Sept. 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. I’m having flashbacks from last year and I can’t wait to see what this year brings. this event requires many volunteers and if you attended last year, you would know exactly what I am talking about. We need help with directing traffic, counting cars, unloading vehicles, and sorting items. So, if anyone is interested in helping, please reach out to us at 402-563-9223 for all the details and we’ll get you signed up.
Now that that’s out of the way lets talk about what you can bring and what you can’t bring.
Acceptable Materials:
Stain
Varnish
Poison
Fertilizer
Insecticides
Herbicides
Mercury containing items
Oil-based paints
NOT accepted:
No sharps or needs
No pharmaceuticals
No radioactive waste
No tires
No household appliance
No batteries
No CFL’s
No medical equipment
*Latex Paints -- LIMIT 10 cans per vehicle*
No oil or motor oil (this can be accepted in Columbus at the transfer station)
If you happen to have something at home and have no idea what it is but its in a container with the label disintegrating that is EXACTLY what we are hoping to get rid of please bring it in. If you have other items that are not listed on here, give us a call and we can let you know whether to bring it in and proper disposal options.
We always get asked about latex paint and why we put a limit on that item. Well technically latex paint is not a hazardous waste item. It is completely harmless when it is in its solid form. We only take this item to help dispose of it for households as it can be quite a process in drying it out if you have a large quantity. The company we are using as the recycling facility makes a difference also. Some HHW companies will not even accept this item at their events. Also, it comes down to financials, these events are costly, and we do see it as wasteful to spend a large chunk of the funds to get rid of latex paint when it is not even a hazardous item. We would much rather spend the funding on chemicals you want out of your homes and away from your families to make your environment a much safer, healthier place. This is why limits are in place. We will have flyers with latex paint information disposal instructions at the event for everyone that comes through.
So again, the details:
Sept. 25, 2021
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ag Park parking lot
Look forward to seeing you soon,
Vanessa
We are able to provide this event with funding from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy.
Vanessa Oceguera is the executive director of Keep Columbus Beautiful. Her column is normally published in The Columbus Telegram every second Friday of the month.