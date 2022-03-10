Housing by Super Saver to see change

People living in a mobile home park behind Super Saver will reportedly need to find new homes in the coming months.

According to an October 2013 Columbus Telegram article, B&R Stores Inc. – which owns Super Saver – purchased the mobile home park as part of an expansion plan. Located north of Super Saver, the mobile home park, 3317 25th St., was purchased for $2.3 million in April 2013, according to the Telegram article. At that time, the long-term plan had been the construction of a new store and possible addition of a fuel center.

During a Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce Housing Committee meeting held Tuesday, committee co-chair Bonnie McPhillips noted that B&R contacted her last week that the people living in the mobile home park will be given notice they need to leave. McPhillips is also the executive director of the Columbus Housing Authority.

“They (B&R) are giving them some assistance to relocate, there's 28 (households) affected,” McPhillips said. “It sounds like they're (mobile home residents) going to have about six months to vacate.”

McPhillips said it may be a challenge for the individuals living there. She indicated the company would be providing some financial assistance for the people living there. McPhillips said she was unsure of how many families that will impact. It seems as though most of the residents living there are single individuals or senior citizens, she added.

Some of those residents have already reached out to the Columbus Housing Authority for assistance, she said.

“B&R is giving them lists of all the trailer parks, all the income base housing, landlord lists – whatever they can do to help them in the process,” McPhillips said, adding that the company indicated they are considering putting some income-based housing on that land.

“I commend them for what they're trying to do and (it’s) exciting about their … new store. It'll be great for the community.”

In other housing news, McPhillips noted that progress may be made on a new homeless shelter in Columbus.

“There's a group of us that have been working on a homeless shelter for families for many years in Columbus. We have applied for some ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds to the county, so we'll see where that goes. …We have a potential building that we think could work,” McPhillips said.

It was noted that $750,000 had been requested from the Platte County Board of Supervisors. Ideally the shelter would have space for three to four families, McPhillips said.

“We definitely have homeless families and people don't realize that in the last couple years between the emergency providers in Columbus, we've spent $75,000, putting people up in hotels,” McPhillips said. “What do you do with a family with children and needs to be in a safe place? Our homeless shelter is not conducive to families and never has been.”

Even providing an overnight stay at a hotel is just “putting a Band-Aid on it,” she said.

“You put somebody in a hotel, well they need three, four months or maybe six months to get on their feet and get a job and get day care and so forth,” she added.

The other homeless shelter McPhillips had been referring to was the Columbus Rescue Mission. The rescue mission is in the process of raising funds for its new building, which formerly housed Morys Haven. Morys Haven was an old nursing home facility that closed in November 2019.

McPhillips added that she has reached out to the Columbus Rescue Mission about forming a possible partnership but has yet to get a response.

Additionally, committee members noted that a new housing division is being constructed at 41st Avenue and 13th Street. A 37-acre lot located south of Columbus Community Hospital is also currently under contract.

“I can't say anything about it at the moment, but it's going to be pretty nice development and will definitely help the housing problem,” kwElite realtor Don Dreesen said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.