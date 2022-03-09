Housing committee keeps eyes on legislative bills

With housing a never-ending need in Columbus, local officials are closely watching several proposed bills in the Nebraska Legislature that may affect housing funding.

During the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce’s Housing Committee meeting held Tuesday morning, committee members heard an update on the legislative bills. The majority of these bills are centered on allocating American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for housing.

Three of the bills, all introduced by District 26 Sen. Matt Williams, would allocate funds to the Rural Workforce Housing fund. This fund is one that the City of Columbus has utilized to help subsidize housing development costs.

LB1069 would extend the Rural Workforce Housing Investment Act to 2027. It is currently set to sunset this year, but the bill would extend the program through fiscal year 2026-27. Also, the allowable maximum costs to construct owner-occupied housing and rental housing would increase -- $275,000 to $325,000 for owner-occupied units and from $200,000 to $250,000 for rental units.

LB1070 would allocate $20 million of ARPA funds for infrastructure for Rural Workforce Housing while LB1071 would designate $30 million from the state’s general fund, also for rural workforce.

“Sen. Williams was the senator introduced the Rural Workforce Housing Fund Act back in 2017, they got that program started. So he's going to continue to be dedicated, committed to that program,” said Housing Committee Co-chair Roger Nadrchal.

Nadrchal is also the chief executive officer of NeighborWorks Northeast Nebraska.

“The (Legislature) Appropriations Committee is handling all this, and (with) the general fund (bill), appropriations might be discussed and kind of finalized this week. And then the ARPA funds (bills) next week, is what I heard last,” Nadrchal said.

Columbus Chamber President Dawson Brunswick noted that 1069 is Williams’ priority bill. Williams’ other two bills could be merged into his main one, Brunswick added.

“Neither of those two (1070 and 1071) has advanced to the floor so I'm sure they'll probably look at packaging it in,” Brunswick said.

With the priority level of 1014 and 1069, it’s likely that those will get the final approval, he said.

“It’s (1014) an appropriations priority bill. It will get heard, it will pass but how it passes and what it passes with, that's to be determined,” Brunswick said. “1069, that's a priority bill. There’s major support from the state chamber and other key stakeholders so that I'm sure will see a future.”

In LB940, introduced by District 26 Sen. Matt Hansen, a total of $200 million of ARPA funds would be appropriated for housing – currently $50 million would go to Rural Workforce Housing, $50 million to Middle Income Workforce Housing, $50 million to the Nebraska Affordable Housing Trust Fund and $50 million to the Nebraska Investment Finance Authority.

The Middle Income Workforce Housing program is similar to rural workforce but is for the metro areas.

“The governor had put in his budget to use $75 million for workforce housing didn't really identify how much was for rural workforce and how much was for middle income. But I'm sure that's being given out accordingly,” Nadrchal said.

The $75 million Nadrchal was referring to is LB1014, introduced by Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers on behalf of Gov. Pete Ricketts. Additionally, LB1052, introduced by District 9 Sen. John Cavanaugh, would designate $40 million of APRA funds to the Department of Health and Human Services for a homeless program that would give grants to nonprofits serving homeless individuals.

Notably, the Chamber Housing Committee also heard an update that the city’s down payment assistance grant still has $350,000 that needs to be used before May 2023. Also, following a study of Columbus’ downtown, a technical committee is being formed that will have its first meeting in April. It was noted that a focus will be bringing housing units downtown, whether in the form of apartments or lofts above businesses.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

