Housing study presented at Columbus City Council meeting

Columbus, it’s growing. So much so that homes and apartments are being filled before they’re even completed, according to a housing study by RDG Planning & Design.

The Omaha-based company showed its findings during the Columbus City Council’s recent Committee of the Whole meeting. Essentially, the study found that while Columbus' population is growing and the city has responded to the increase, more needs to be done to accommodate the ever-expanding community.

The study was compiled by using market analysis, the 2020 census and public engagement, said RDG Planning & Design Principal Amy Haase, who presented the housing study to the council. The latter data was compiled through a series of listening sessions with the community held in October, she added.

“That just gave us a chance to talk with individuals on the ground to really understand and combine (their opinions) with the market analysis,” said Hasse.

The study found Columbus has seen a steady population increase since the 1990s. A healthy job market also supported the growth and stabilized populations in nearby smaller communities, the study determined. According to the 2020 census, Columbus had over 24,000 in population.

Over the last couple of years, the construction of homes has seen a greater increase with over 100 units built in 2019 and 2020. The former of the two years saw the most activity as 351 units – 277 of which were multifamily homes. In terms of multifamily units, the previous highest number had been in 2017 had the most with 17.

The increase could be attributed to a 2017 housing study that identified a greater housing variety which was addressed in the next two years, according to Haase.

Additionally, Columbus grew in population by 2,000 from 2010-2020. In context, similar, nearby cities like Fremont and Norfolk both had around a 750 increase. Meanwhile, North Platte saw a decrease in population of about 1,300.

Columbus’ combination of business and available jobs support sturdier growth patterns than the three aforementioned cities, Haase said.

The housing study also determined despite a slower development pattern due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Columbus grew by about 1%. If there is a continued emphasis on housing development and employee recruitment, the city could grow to over 26,000 within the next 10 years, according to the study.

Fourth Ward Council Member John Lohr said he was surprised to not see an emphasis on the cost of material in the presentation as that’s been a nationwide problem.

“It seems to me like with my discussions with anybody and everybody in the building and trading (industry) they are just moaning and groaning about how much the cost of materials has gone up,” Lohr said. “Columbus has experienced that in their Highway 30 reconstruction project.”

However, the study pointed out a resale/rehab program that can help reduce the cost of material. Haase also said such prices have gone down recently but they are not near to where they were in 2019.

Although Columbus has addressed the housing storage, not enough has been done for it to no longer be an issue. A way to respond to the demand in the market should increase nearly 6% and that around 127 units should be constructed annually, according to the housing study.

Although the city has continued to grow, there are still several jobs available in the community. The study noted around 2,000 job openings are available today. If Columbus filled one-third of those jobs, there would be nearly 670 units to be built to meet the need.

The study found Columbus had the highest median household income, coming in over a shade of $60,000. That’s more than cities like Fremont, Kearney, Norfolk, North Platte, Lincoln and Omaha.

The median contract rent for Columbus is $628 which is comparable to communities like Fremont, Kearney and North Platte. Norfolk had the lowest amount at $548. Meanwhile, Lincoln and Omaha were the highest at $730 and $762, respectively.

Despite a lot of promise for Columbus, it also has its share of hurdles to overcome. The housing study believed those challenges are builder capacity, lot shortage, lack of housing variety, for sale shortage, downtown opportunities, infill and redevelopment sites, strong economy and appetite for new products.

The last challenge is in regards to a need for more modern rentals, townhouses, small-lot single-family and downtown housing, the study noted.

Builder capacity isn’t anything new for Columbus, the 2017 housing study also noted it in its findings. According to Haase, for the issue to be remedied construction trades need to continue to be part of any community workforce development strategy to build capacity for both housing and business expansion.

Meanwhile, housing has slowly come to downtown Columbus. However, similar communities have not had such an issue, the study suggested.

Interest and opportunities for such housing in the downtown are strong but for it to continue, building codes, parking and accessibility will need to be addressed to go forward, the study noted. Additionally, safety and adequate parking are “a must” in a given downtown, according to the housing study.

Haase provided the council with a few strategic ways to help fix the housing issues.

The first was to provide a variety of housing environments by providing different housing types that meet such needs for households at different stages in their life cycle. Such stages start with a family beginning their new life to placing down roots in their community to when they reach the retirement age.

Another strategy suggested adding lots in differing locations and sizes to accommodate a varied range of housing types. Additionally, zoning needs to be ensured to support new approaches.

The third objective was to use strategic rehabilitation and housing conservation to meet the need for housing prices at $200,000, as well as preserve moderate-priced homes. The goal of this strategy is to ensure Columbus’ affordable housing remains reasonable.

“We just need to maintain those and make sure they stay in good condition,” Haase said.

The final goal was to continue a focus on growing the residential side of downtown with both rental housing solutions and revitalization tools. Such tools can be to form a business improvement district that would manage projects and support enhancement efforts.

Andrew Kiser is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at andrew.kiser@lee.net.

