You may have heard you should eat more whole grains. But knowing exactly what a whole grain is can be confusing. Here's a look at what they are and how to find them.

What is a whole grain?

Foods made from wheat, rice, oats, cornmeal, barley or other cereal grains are grain products. That includes bread, pasta, cereal and grits. Some of these products are whole grains, while others are refined grains.

A whole grain is composed of an entire grain kernel — bran, germ and endosperm. Refined grains, like enriched bread and white rice, contain only the endosperm.

You know a food is a whole grain when you see the words whole grain as the first ingredient in the list. Note that terms like multigrain, stone-ground, 100% wheat and cracked wheat do not necessarily mean that the food is whole grain. Also, just because a food is brown doesn't mean it is whole grain. The color may come from molasses or another added ingredient.

Why is a whole grain good for you?

Eating the bran and germ helps keep your body healthy, your skin glowing and your hair shiny. Whole grains can decrease your chances of getting heart disease, diabetes and some cancers. They also contain vitamin B and minerals such as magnesium, iron and folate.

Whole grains can help with digestion and weight management — because they are good sources of fiber, they help you feel fuller with fewer calories and help stabilize blood sugars.

How to get more whole grains in your diet

Most Americans eat enough grains, but not many consume enough whole grains. The amount you need depends on many factors. Check out the recommendations for you at myplate.gov/myplate-plan.

Aim to make whole grains comprise at least half of the grains you eat. Below is a list of common whole grains and ways to incorporate them into your lifestyle. Have you tried them all?

Barley — Add to soups or use to make a pilaf.

Brown and wild rice — Use in place of white rice.

Bulgur (cracked wheat) — Use in Tabbouleh and salads.

Corn and popcorn — Popcorn makes a great snack!

Oats — Use hot or cold as a breakfast cereal or add to baked goods.

Buckwheat — Use in bread and as a hot cereal.

Quinoa — Add to soups, salads or side dishes.

Whole grain pasta, bread, cereal and flour — Incorporate into your favorite meals.

Easy swaps:

Try swapping out white bread, rice and pasta with whole-grain bread, brown rice and whole-grain pasta.

Choose cereals with whole grain as the first ingredient and less than 5 grams of added sugar per serving.

When baking, swap out one-half of the all-purpose flour with whole wheat flour

Joan Plummer, RD, LMNT, CDCES, is a registered dietician with the hospital's diabetes education and health education department.