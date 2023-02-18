Dawson Brunswick came to Columbus under very specific circumstances, following a chain of events he would never have predicted.

“I was born and raised in McCook in southwest Nebraska, loved it there, went off to college, originally I was going to get a business education degree, go back and be the McCook high business teacher,” Brunswick said.

As college students tend to do, Brunswick explored his options and even got a job in information technology (IT) which he used to pay his tuition at Chadron State College after changing his major two years in.

“(I) got through two years of school at Chadron and was just curious on what more impact I could have outside a classroom and switched my major,” Brunswick said.

Opportunity knocked, in the form of a local banker Brunswick had gotten to know over the years. He, several times, joked that Brunswick should drop business education and come work for him.

“I was in the bank one day talking with him, he hit me with that ‘when are you going to drop that and come work for me?’ and I was like ‘well, lucky for you I changed my major so let’s talk,’” Brunswick said.

This led Brunswick to a career as an insurance agent for the bank, where he began to get more and more involved in the community, he said. Soon he became involved in chamber activities, and would cross paths with people he knew including his former boss from high school. Through some encouragement from the community, he applied to fill a vacant position as president of the McCook Chamber of Commerce.

“At 21 I took over the reins of the McCook Chamber of Commerce and had no business doing that but they were excited to have me and (I) really spent the next two years at McCook fixing it,” Brunswick said. “It had seen a lot of tough times and needed a revamp at the chamber and at the end of my first year we had the first net profit for that chamber in seven years.”

Brunswick spent some time building a network in his new position, he said, working with the Kearney, Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus area chambers of commerce and their administrators. When Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce President Jeanne Schieffer announced she was leaving, those new associates encouraged Brunswick to apply for the position. At first, he said, he didn’t take them too seriously, as he and his wife, Taylor, were pretty happy where they were. After talking to Schieffer about Columbus, though, he thought it was worth at least investigating.

“Taylor and I decided to come up and drive around and see the colossal hospital compared to our small community hospital in McCook and see Pillen Family Farms and what is now Gov. Pillen’s family business and operation and just see all the manufacturing and all the good things going on in Columbus (that) truly made it something good," Brunswick said.

The people asking him questions during the interview, Brunswick said, were the big selling factor on pulling up roots and moving to Columbus.

“Afterwards we decided I would put in for the position, see where it took me and had the absolute pleasure of the first couple people I met from Columbus being Chad Van Cleave from the hospital, Todd Duren from Loup (Power District), Ken Curry from NPPD (Nebraska Public Power District), and Kathy Fuchser from the college (Central Community College),” Brunswick said.

While Columbus wasn’t exactly where he thought he’d be and chamber president isn’t the job he thought he’d have, Brunswick said that he’s always in a "chamber" mindset, even when he’s not working.

“My wife, in our vows at our wedding, she joked that when we drive through a community, there’s Dawson looking at 'what is this town doing? and how nice is their library and city hall? and what do I think makes those communities tick?' and it’s really interesting. I find it fascinating,” Brunswick said.

Columbus, he added, drew him in with how easily and well it has grown and continues to grow.

“My wife could have easily said ‘No, I don’t want to’, her parents could have easily said ‘No, we don’t want you to’ and we could have stayed in McCook but coming here and just seeing the community, how spread out it is, how much of a growing community it is, from that aspect it just kind of spoke to me," Brunswick said.

In his free time, Brunswick said, he enjoys playing with his dog and that he is admittedly a “nerd” for numbers. Statistics, numbers, projections and planning are some of his hobbies. Upon taking a personality test, Brunswick confirmed that he is indeed a numbers man, but that he varies from the mold the test ascribed to him.

“My wife works for NPPD in organizational development and we had a chamber event we hosted in partnership with their team and found out I was a green along the Real Colors test," Brunswick said. "Basically they’re nerds, they like data, they don’t like people which is ironic given my job. I think I'm a very social green."

He also enjoys baseball, which he played in high school. While he wasn’t an all-star player, he said, he likes watching games and he and his wife like to watch Major League Baseball (MLB) games at their respective parks.

“I think we're at seven or eight, we've got a nice dent in it and being in the Midwest makes it pretty easy to go and baseball is super affordable to go watch," Brunswick said. "It's America's pastime. We went to Husker baseball last year, with the world series right down the road."

Fremont Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tara Lea said Brunswick’s no stranger to recreational sports, and is at least a decent singer in her experience. She and Brunswick have worked together many times over his career in the field.

“He has some killer karaoke skills but if you are looking to win a golf scramble he might not be the best choice for your team,” Lea joked.

Brunswick said that his affinity for numbers, statistics and trying to make the community better in whatever way he can stems from a point in college where he was appointed by then-Gov. Pete Ricketts to the board of trustees for the state college system. It was there, he said, that where he wanted to work with businesses changed. His new career track was not one he expected.

“There’s no chamber school people go to college for. No one in first grade is saying ‘I want to be a chamber executive when I grow up.’ They want to be astronauts and firefighters and policemen and first responders. I wanted to be an astronaut. Granted, that’s not where we’re at anymore,” Brunswick said.

In his almost two years here, working with the community, Brunswick said the thing that sets the Columbus area apart is the sheer number of opportunities it presents as it grows.

"We have a call center here in town, we have restaurants, we have manufacturing, we have the people that support manufacturing, engineers, transportation, healthcare, local and state government jobs," Brunswick said. "There's lots of opportunities that draw people in."