How to enjoy winter workouts

Many people lose their desire to exercise after winter weather begins. It's much easier to stay inside where it's warm than to bundle up and head outdoors for a cold walk in the park.

But you don't want to interrupt your fitness routine just because the temperature has dropped. You can still enjoy working out during the chilly winter months.

Here are some ideas:

Dress for the part. Instead of pulling on one big heavy coat, dress in layers when exercising outdoors. Layers help trap the heat and provide insulation. Make your first layer a moisture-wicking fabric. Second layer: fleece. And top it all off with a thin waterproof layer.

Mix up your activities. Go for a brisk walk on weekday mornings or afternoons. Take a nice weekend hike when you have more time to enjoy the winter landscape.

Try activities specific to the season. It's winter! Look at it as an opportunity to do things you can't do in the summer, like:

• Sledding.

• Cross-country skiing.

• Snowshoeing.

• Building a snowman.

Move your exercise indoors. You can join a gym if you want, but you don't have to. Try these indoor activities:

• Crank up some music and dance around your home.

• If you live in a multilevel house, walk up and down the stairs.

• Buy a jump rope and some hand weights, and work out while listening to a podcast or watching your favorite show.

• Walk laps around a nearby mall. (You can window shop at the same time.)

• Go bowling.

• Play volleyball or basketball at your area community center.

Get your workout while working. Combine exercise with crossing chores off your list. For example, outside: Rake leaves or shovel your sidewalk or driveway. Inside: Vacuum your carpets or sweep your floors.

Visit local parks. Pawnee Park, Lake Babcock and Sunset Park are just a few local parks you can visit for walks, hikes or family fun. Be sure to visit the Bark Park with your furry friend or take them on a walk 2-3 times per day, as they also need exercise.

Keep an eye out for hypothermia. When exercising outdoors, watch your body for signs of hypothermia. Symptoms can include:

• Lack of coordination.

• Mental confusion.

• Slowed reactions.

• Slurred speech.

• Cold feet and hands.

• Shivering.

• Sleepiness.

If you notice any of these symptoms, head inside and get warm.

If you need more motivation or ideas for at-home workouts, setting up a functional home gym or in-person activities to start the new year, contact Lucas Novotny, director of performance and training, at lmnovotny@columbushosp.org or 402-562-4607.

Lucas Novotny, MS, CSCS, is the director of performance and training with Columbus Community Hospital.