How to get your five a day of fruits and vegetables

Variety is the spice of life, so don’t be afraid to try different fruits and vegetables, whether that be fresh, frozen, dried or canned.

When you buy them fresh, clean and chop vegetables once you get home so you have them readily available for snacks and meals. If you are unable to eat vegetables such as peppers, celery, carrots and onions before they go bad, store them in the freezer and add them later to soups, stir-fries and omelets. Buy fresh berries when they are on sale, then wash and freeze for later use.

When purchasing canned fruits, look for those packed in juice and not syrup. For canned vegetables, pick those that have no added salt or are reduced sodium.

For frozen vegetables, choose plain instead of those in sauces. Add you own seasonings at home. When choosing frozen fruits, avoid those with added sugar or syrup.

Dried fruits can add fiber, vitamins A and C and potassium to your diet, but be sure to check the label for added sugar. Combining dried fruit with nuts and seeds makes for an easy trail mix. Also, keep in mind that the serving size for dried fruit is smaller than fresh fruit.

Information provided by Joan Plummer, dietitian and diabetes educator at Columbus Community Hospital

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0