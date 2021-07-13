Howells celebrates big accomplishment

More important than the dollars, the Howells Fund has established the partnerships and relationships that will turn that increasing capacity into increased impact. On their committee they have personal or organizational contact with virtually every other community organization in Howells. It’s that ability to connect the dots and bring together assets that really leverages dollars into way more impact than just writing a check.

One specific new avenue the committee has opened up is the addition of two youth members to the HCF Fund Advisory Committee. Adding the voices of Landon and Brooklyn to the committee will create more ideas and avenues to maximize impact. I applaud the Howells FAC for recognizing the importance of this generation to our hometowns and taking this step to incorporate their vision of the future into the mission of the HCF.

Again, hats off to Howells for reaching this fundraising milestone and for hosting such a great community-building celebration this weekend!