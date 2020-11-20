Howl A Days fundraiser this weekend

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the shelter was unable to have the event at the Earl May Garden Center this year. But, the UMC Outreach Center will work well with the shelter’s current need.

“The Outreach Center is a very large area, we’re going to have it marked off so that when people are waiting, they’re at least 6 to 8 feet apart. We’re not going to allow more than three or four groups in at a time,” Potter said, adding that masks will be required once inside the building.

“It’ll work out nice there because they come in one door at the southwest corner and then there’s a back door they can go out of so they don’t have to pass the people that are waiting.”

Attendees will fill out forms by themselves and there’ll be a drop-off box for payment, she said.

Sandy Martensen, program coordinator at First UMC, said this is the first time the fundraiser is being held at the Outreach Center.

The event has special meaning for Martensen, whose three dogs were adopted from Paws and Claws. She will be there this weekend to have her Labrador take a photo with Santa.