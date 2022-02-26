Human stress on wildlife

In our business we have numerous discussions on how humans may be affecting natural wildlife populations across the landscape. I sometimes think people are getting sick of more people, as our population increases, societal stresses, changes in demographics, short memories and the lack of accountability have all contributed to a somewhat apathetic culture, especially the past few years. They can’t speak, but rest assured, I would imagine wildlife may be getting sick of us too.

The recent pandemic provided a great opportunity to see how animals respond when there are no humans around “to stir them up.” There were hundreds of examples of wildlife coming into towns that were quiet. Some of these examples were penguins wandering into South African streets, dolphins and other sea mammals swimming closer to shore around the world, deer, elk and wild sheep grazing near empty playgrounds like never before and so on. Nubian ibex were found on Israeli playgrounds, even with increased hunting pressure where they are found. Nice to know we still share the planet or could even more, if we persevere.

Outdoor recreation is growing rapidly around the world and has been identified as one of the greatest threats to protected areas that contain wildlife (Balmford et al. 2015; Schulze et al. 2018). I list the sources in case you want to read more.

In the United States, visitation to developed recreation sites (city, state and National Parks) is projected to increase by 23% by 2030 and understanding the impacts of that activity is critical to the health and general status of natural wildlife populations.

Decades of research have shown that outdoor recreation, whether it’s hiking, cross-country skiing, even bird watching, dogs off their leash, or riding all-terrain vehicles, can have negative impacts on wildlife we don’t think about. The most obvious signs are behavioral changes in the animals due to physiological changes they experience. Wild animals that detect humans can experience physiological changes, such as increased heart rates and elevated levels of stress hormones.

Glucocorticoid levels can vary based exposure from human induced neuroendocrine stress which can influence their overall health and population viability. When people are nearby, most animals will decrease the time they feed and abandon nests or dens, or other habitats critical to their well-being.

The Conversation Newsletter reports in a recent review of hundreds of studies covering many species, they found that the presence of humans can alter wild animal and bird behavior patterns at much greater distances than most people may think. As we think of fewer natural habitats, more people congested in natural areas, and less animals, this impact will only increase in the coming years.

Small mammals and birds may change their behavior when hikers or birders come within 300 feet or 100 meters – the length of a football field. The larger the animal, generally the greater the safe distance is required. Large birds like eagles and hawks can be affected when humans are over 1,300 feet- away – roughly a quarter of a mile. And large mammals like elk and moose can be affected by humans up to 3,300 feet (1,000 meters) away – more than half a mile.

To understand and identify thresholds of distance kept from various forms of recreation is significant in order to provide clearer data to nature resource professionals about the potential extents and limits of recreation impacts on wildlife. More and more we see closed trails, portions of parks, sections of rivers, sand bars in our state (tern and plover nesting) that help lessen the stress caused by people during breeding seasons.

As future development continues to fragment remaining parcels of land and climate change forces many species to shift their ranges, strategies to avoid human stress are paramount. Recent research suggests that creating recreation-free wildlife corridors can enable most species to move between protected areas without disturbance.

That will take collaboration and cooperation between different entities which can raise the stress levels in all of us, if we don’t work together. Maybe we can pretend for a moment we all want the same things and get along doing it. As old as I am, and I still dream…but some dreams come true, don’t they?

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

