Humphrey annexed land to switch power providers

A power provider transfer in a recently-annexed portion of Humphrey will likely take until October 2022.

A 285-acre annexation north and east of Humphrey's previous city limits went through at a Dec. 14, 2020, Humphrey City Council meeting.

Lonnie Weidner, who was the mayor of Humphrey at the time, told the Telegram the city performed the annexation for future development. He said the city discussed the idea for four years leading up to the annexation.

"We had a parcel of land there that is business and industrial and...there's no water or sewer out there. The goal is to get water and sewer out there to further develop that area with new businesses," Weidner said.

The power customers in the annexed area were, and are, served by Cornhusker Public Power District -- for now, at least.

Nebraska law -- specifically Nebraska Revised Statute chapter 70, section 1008 -- gives public power districts the right to take over areas of land that become part of their existing service area.

Loup Power District's existing service area includes the rest of Humphrey, while Cornhusker serves rural areas beyond the city limits. With the city limits having changed, Loup is well within its rights under Nebraska law to take over service in the newly-annexed area.

However, Nebraska law requires the power districts to file the transfer application within a year of the annexation -- in other words, by Dec. 14, 2021. Then, the Nebraska Power Review Board (PRB) approves or denies the application.

"The problem with this Humphrey annexation, which we've talked about all along, is that no one -- meaning Loup nor Cornhusker -- knew for six months that this annexation had taken place," Cornhusker Attorney Tom Maul said during a Monday morning Cornhusker Board of Directors meeting.

Maul said they got the application in with just a couple of weeks to spare, but the actual transfer will have to wait until October 2022.

To do the transfer, Loup has to "buy" Cornhusker's existing facilities in the annexed area and pay Cornhusker for lost future revenue due to the transfer. At Monday’s meeting, Cornhusker CEO/General Manager Clay Gibbs said there’s a formula to calculate how much all of that should be, which includes the value of the infrastructure. The formula also uses billing information from the most recent 12-month period, which causes a hiccup.

Gibbs indicated that, with the way the power districts’ budget years and billing periods work out, the transition will be the most seamless if it takes place in the fall.

But, because Loup and Cornhusker didn’t know about the annexation until months later, they didn’t have time to prepare for a 2021 transfer, meaning it will have to wait until the fall of 2022.

"We provided in the application...that we're not going to have this change of territory take place until I think Oct. 31 or Oct. 1," Maul said.

However, Loup and Cornhusker are trying to get all of their ducks in a row much sooner than that.

"(The transfer) application is set to be heard by the Power Review Board on, I believe, Jan. 21,” Maul said at Monday’s Cornhusker board meeting.

Maul said the PRB wants Loup and Cornhusker to head into the hearing already in agreement about the cost.

“Prior to that meeting we are going to attempt to get together to make a decision on the cost of the transfer,” Maul said.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

