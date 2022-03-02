Humphrey competes in Envirothon

Area high school students had the opportunity to test their knowledge in natural resources during the Central Region Nebraska Envirothon contest held Tuesday morning at Central Community College-Columbus.

Hosted by the Lower Loup and Central Platte Natural Resources Districts, the event tested students in the areas of soils, aquatics, forestry, policy, range and wildlife.

“What the kids are doing is showing proficiency in each area. And then the team that scores the highest among all seven of the competitions, will get to go to the state contest and represent the central region for that,” said Lower Loup NRD Information and Education Coordinator Larry Schultz.

Envirothon is a national event for which competitions are conducted in almost every state in the country, as well as China and Canada, Schultz said. Nationals were held virtually in Nebraska last year. The natural resources districts in Nebraska sponsor the state contests.

Fourteen teams from seven schools competed at Tuesday’s event, including Humphrey. Up to five students could be on one team. The winners from Tuesday’s contest will go onto the state competition, while the winner of the state contest will represent Nebraska at the national Envirothon.

Upon arriving to Tuesday’s event, the teams completed tests in each natural resources subject. The purpose is for students to demonstrate their knowledge, Schultz said.

“When they see the policy questions, we have a series of maps that they'll look at that identify different areas of the state that may be underground water control, something like that. The forestry section has different photographs, they have to identify an instrument, they have to identify what kind of tree might be involved with the cone or needles or something like that,” Schultz said.

One of the tests was based on soil and included tubs containing different types of soil. Students had to identify the different soil types based on their attributes.

“The state contest will actually have a pit dug, so the kids can go in … and see the soil profiles and all that kind of stuff,” Schultz added.

Humphrey’s team consisted of Jeff Spier, Addison Schneider, Jason Sjuts, Mollie Groteluschen and Abilyn Schneider. Overall the kids thought they probably did well, said Humphrey ag teacher and FFA adviser Robyn Graham.

“We don't know how we scored because they have some additional scoring and then they'll send that out. But they felt like hopefully they did well,” Graham said. “There are some areas that are more of a struggle, like we don't know a lot about range. We know the basics, but not a whole bunch.”

Humphrey typically sends a team or two to Envirothon each year, she added. The students prepare for contests by taking a natural resources class and studying on the competition’s topics.

“It's a good test of their knowledge of what they know,” Graham said, noting that when there is an answer the kids don’t know, they look it up so learning takes place no matter how well they do.

Some students like Envirothon because it’s a team effort, she added.

“For some of them that don't like individual tests, this is a great time to work with your friends and for you to use all of your expertise,” Graham said. “They tend to be more successful because they can work together on that test.

“We love that the NRD is willing to invest in the youth and give them this opportunity and hopefully encourage them to look at natural resources careers and gain some knowledge on natural resources.”

Schultz said Envirothon allows students the opportunity to look at the overall scope of natural resources.

“This gives them the chance to take all the concepts and understand the natural world around them better,” Schultz said. “When they get to the state level, we actually provide them with a real world problem (such as) housing development has cropped up in the outside of a city and they're running into this issue and that issue – maybe (an) endangered species or poor soil type or something. Then kids have to do a presentation on what they might propose to a local zoning board or a local city council.”

Most often, Envirothon team members are involved in FFA, such as Humphrey. But, as noted by Schultz, there’s been a trend of urban schools bringing in their science students.

“Especially in the Lincoln and Omaha areas, it's more science teachers that are bringing them in,” added Marcia Lee of Central Platte NRD.

Loup City was one school present Tuesday that had teams comprised of science students. Loup City science teacher Teresa Walters said she had a large group competing this year – four teams made up of 20 students in total.

“I just kind of open it up to whoever I have in class and say, 'Who wants to do this?' If they want to come, they volunteer and then we form teams,” Walters said. “I have an environmental science class and that one we do a little bit of studying in that class and reviewing and things along that line.”

Other schools present on Tuesday included Aurora, Brainard, Ord, St. Paul and Waverly.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

