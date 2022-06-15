Humphrey Days set for this weekend

A wide variety of activities for attendees of all ages will be available during the annual Humphrey Days being held this weekend.

The event is put on by the Humphrey Community Club and has been a staple in the area for several years. Proceeds from Humphrey Days are used toward improvements around the city.

“We're working on putting up a new welcome sign, for sure along Highway 91 coming into town, and then eventually putting up a brand new sign along Highway 81 coming into Humphrey,” Humphrey Community Club Secretary Ashlen Brockhaus said.

Eric Wemhoff, who’s also a part of the group, noted the event previously coincided with the local fire department’s annual dance but this year the group is picking up the dance.

Humphrey Days has only been a Saturday event in recent years but is being expanded to include Friday activities, Brockhaus said.

“Since it's Humphrey days, we wanted to make it the multi-day event again,” she added.

The festivities, which will take place at Heritage Park or the Humphrey Community Center, kick off with a bucket ball tournament beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. Registration is at 6 p.m. and the cost is $20 a team, with cash payouts. Bucket ball is similar to beer pong but uses 5 gallon buckets.

An outdoor movie night featuring “Sing 2” will start at 8 p.m. on Friday. Popcorn and drinks will be available for a free-will donation. Kona Ice and Taqueria Vallarta food trucks will be there as well.

“We wanted to kind of appease both to the younger crowd with the ‘Sing 2’ movie and the adults with the bucket pong tournament, so just kind of bring all ages together with different events,” Brockhaus said.

Saturday will be jammed packed with activities.

A barbeque contest will take place earlier in the day with the rules meeting set for 8:30 a.m. and the winners being announced at 5 p.m.

A parade will start at 11 a.m. at the ball fields. Lunch, served by Main Street Market in the park, will follow the parade.

Kids activities, ranging from inflatables to clowns and face painting, will be held from noon to 3 p.m.

A corn hole tournament starts at 3 p.m. (registration is at 2:30 p.m.) and costs $20 a team. There is a $10 discount for attendees who take part in both the bucket ball and corn hole tournaments.

Fire hose fights are also set for 3 p.m. Wemhoff noted that although the fire department isn’t holding the dance this year, they still wanted to be involved so they will be putting on the water fight.

A public barbeque feed featuring pork loin sandwiches and ribs plus sides will be held from 5-7 p.m. According to Wemhoff, that meal will be the food prepared during the barbecue contest.

Closing Humphrey Days, a dance featuring the band Boundless will be held from 8 p.m. to midnight at the community center.

“It's going to be nice and warm,” Wemhoff said. “The water fights will be a great event, the weather’s going to be set up for it. The food is always great. The band is Boundless out of Norfolk so hopefully they have a good local following. There should be enough activities for all ages to come on down and enjoy the outdoors with us.”

Brockhaus said organizers are hoping the event helps bring community engagement to Humphrey.

“Just to bring people together and have a lot of fun, bring people to our community and hopefully continue working on making improvements,” she added.

Columbus Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Katy McNeil said it’s great to see the Humphrey Community Club “bring the ‘days’ back into Humphrey Days.” McNeil noted it will be a fun event for area residents to also enjoy.

“For travel this summer, with the costs of gas prices rising, it will wonderful to have fun at our fingertips in Platte County and bring in visitors as well,” McNeil said.

