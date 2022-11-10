Humphrey for the holidays

The holiday season is an important time for businesses, especially small businesses in Nebraska.

In Humphrey Community Club tradition, this year's Highway 81/91 Holiday Expo will take place 5-9 p.m. Nov. 11 at the Community Center of Humphrey.

Becky Doman, organizer for the event, said the expo is the club's biggest fundraiser and allows the club to do the things it does for the community, such as purchasing new Christmas lights for Main Street.

"It helps us to fund our projects that we do. We sponsor an Easter egg hunt in the spring, Humphrey Days in the summer. This year we started a downtown trick-or-treat, and then we do our expo," Doman said.

Kelsi Korus, who co-owns Loveleigh Lane Boutique with her sister Tanya Foltz, said the expo is also an opportunity for the community to come together ahead of the holidays.

"It helps to bring more people to our storefront, it gathers us as a community and it bring a bunch of small businesses together," Korus said.

The expo will feature over 30 area vendors, a freewill donation soup dinner, and several raffles and prizes. Santa will be stopping by for photos as well. Doman said the event is usually well-attended, partly due to its location and namesake, the nearby intersection of Highways 81 and 91.

"The expo is full and we've always had a really good turnout. It's definitely something a lot of people are interested in, especially this time of year with Christmas coming and whatnot," Doman said. "With our 30-plus vendors coming Friday, we're lucky enough to be on the intersection of 81 and 91, 81 gets a lot of traction."

Korus said the "Christmas spirit" is one of the best parts of the event, as things start looking more like that time of year, and people are out shopping for gifts at the expo.

"We really enjoy Christmas, you get that feeling of the season coming together and finish up your shopping or start your shopping, there's that feeling of the community together," Korus said. "It’s actually really neat to see multiple vendors there with a bunch of different things."

Those vendors, spread between stores and individuals, range greatly, from spices to engraving, clothing and gifts. Nissen Winery, Doman added, will have a wine tasting for those interested as well.

Doman said the Community Club has been looking into renovating current welcome signs or putting in new ones along the highways that intersect near Humphrey. As they are expensive, she said, it's a stretch goal, and the funds from this year's expo will help that goal along.

"One of our things is we're looking at updating the signs outside of Humphrey on 91 and possibly putting a new one on 81," Doman said. "Obviously it's going to be a long time because it takes a lot of funds."

A raffle will be held in advance, with winners announced the day of, with prizes including cash, a gift basket, a golf outing and themed prizes from local businesses. Tickets are $5 each or five for $20 and can be acquired by contacting Becky Doman at Bank of the Valley or any Community Club member.