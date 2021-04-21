Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death
National

Chauvin guilty of murder in Floyd's death

  • Updated

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.