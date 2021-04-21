Humphrey holds prom at Friedhof
Related to this story
Most Popular
The City of Columbus is considering the use of Tax Increment Financing for reconstruction of 23rd Street. The bulk of the work will take place…
A $1.95 million rural workforce housing development fund set up in 2018 that supported the creation of apartments, duplexes, multi-family unit…
On the heels of the recent housing development in Columbus, the State of Nebraska announced on Thursday that funds have been awarded to Neighb…
- Updated
MINNEAPOLIS — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the pavement with his knee on the Black man’s neck in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious reexamination of racism and policing in the U.S.
Dylan Tegtmeier has a lot of work ahead of him, but on April 8 he began the work of renovating the Chauncey S. Taylor House, 714 N. Fourth St.…
Nonprofits and service providers in Platte and Colfax counties are working together to achieve a common goal: Bettering their respective communities.
Although Bob Becker had to go into isolation last year because of a stem cell transplant to treat his cancer, he wasn’t alone. Becker, 75, was…
The Columbus Area Future Fund recently made a sizable donation to support Columbus Public Schools' Kramer Education Center.
- Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of murder and manslaughter for pinning George Floyd to the p…