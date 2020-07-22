Humphrey Public Library to no longer receive county funds

Pfeifer also said there are libraries in the area that do not charge for walk-in services.

“I can go into Norfolk Library – and I have – and looked up stuff just a few years back. It didn’t cost me anything to walk in there. I checked out a book, it didn’t cost me anything. I can go into the Humphrey Library and to the Newman Grove Library and check out books. It doesn’t cost anything to go in there,” Pfeifer said.

The public libraries in Norfolk and the Newman Grove do provide free services to all, but they are located in Madison County. Humphrey and Columbus are the only towns in Platte County with their own public libraries.

In Newman Grove and Norfolk, the cities are the sole supporters of the library. Madison County does not provide funds to those libraries.

Norfolk Public Library Director Jessica Chamberlain said the Norfolk Public Library is supported by the City’s sales tax. She said the reasoning is that people who visit the library are likely to spend money in town, thereby supporting the library through sales tax.

During the meeting, Pfeifer also raised the question of why the Bookmobile stops in Humphrey when its residents do not pay the levy to support it.