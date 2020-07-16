Humphrey unaffected by Platte County library services contract

Although Humphrey library patrons will not be affected by the proposed changes to the library services contract, rural county residents who use the Columbus Public Library or Bookmobile could be affected.

At its July 7 meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the language that those residents will see on the ballot in November. The approved language reads:

“Shall Platte County, Nebraska tax the people living outside the city limits of Columbus, Nebraska and living outside the city limits of Humphrey, Nebraska a minimum tax of $765,000.00 dollars for a library service contract. By voting yes you agree to a minimum tax of $765,000.00 dollars. By voting no you do not agree to a maximum tax of $765,000.00 dollars.”

Although the language was approved, some supervisors said the $765,000 figure was misleading. For one thing, that amount will be spent over three years. For another, the spending in the first year has already been approved to be $155,000.

Essentially, rural county voters will be voting for or against spending up to $310,000 each of the second and third years of the contract. If the vote does not pass, the library services contract will not continue after the first year of the contract ends in June 2021.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.