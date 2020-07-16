Humphrey unaffected by Platte County library services contract

The Humphrey Public Library will not be affected by any change to the Platte County Library Services contract.
The library services contract is an agreement between the City of Columbus and the Platte County Board of Supervisors. Platte County gives money to Columbus in exchange for free Columbus Public Library memberships and Bookmobile services for rural county residents.
Rural Platte County residents – meaning those who do not live in Columbus or Humphrey – benefit from the contract. Those residents pay a levy to fund the contract.
The board recently proposed a contract that would double the county’s contribution. Rural residents will settle the question by a vote in November.
Columbus voters are excluded from the vote because they do not pay the levy. With or without the contract, they have access to free Columbus Public Library services by virtue of living in town.
But there is one other public library in Platte County – the Humphrey Public Library. Because they have their own free public library, Humphrey residents also do not pay the levy and will not be able to vote on the issue.
Unlike Columbus, Humphrey is not part of any library services contract with the county – but it still does provide free memberships to all county residents.
Instead of a formal contract, Platte County Deputy Clerk Deb Backman said Humphrey puts in a funding request each year for $5,000 to cover the costs of its rural memberships.
Humphrey Public Library Director Michele Hastreiter concurred.
“We don’t have anything to do with it (the library services contract), we just get a check,” Hastreiter said.
That has been going on since 1999.
That may change, however. The board plans to discuss Humphrey Public Library funding at its upcoming Tuesday meeting.
According to Hastreiter’s best guess, at least 100 Humphrey Library patrons are rural county residents. She said they come from Newman Grove, Lindsay, Creston and Monroe, among others.
People from Columbus are also eligible for a Humphrey membership, Hastreiter said, although their Columbus Library card won’t work – they must register for a Humphrey membership, which they can do for free. Likewise, Humphrey residents can currently obtain a free Columbus Public Library membership.
“We do not charge a fee for a library card. So they are free to come into the library here, grab a card for free and check out books or materials or computers or whatever they need to use here,” Hastreiter said.
Although Humphrey library patrons will not be affected by the proposed changes to the library services contract, rural county residents who use the Columbus Public Library or Bookmobile could be affected.
At its July 7 meeting, the Platte County Board of Supervisors approved the language that those residents will see on the ballot in November. The approved language reads:
“Shall Platte County, Nebraska tax the people living outside the city limits of Columbus, Nebraska and living outside the city limits of Humphrey, Nebraska a minimum tax of $765,000.00 dollars for a library service contract. By voting yes you agree to a minimum tax of $765,000.00 dollars. By voting no you do not agree to a maximum tax of $765,000.00 dollars.”
Although the language was approved, some supervisors said the $765,000 figure was misleading. For one thing, that amount will be spent over three years. For another, the spending in the first year has already been approved to be $155,000.
Essentially, rural county voters will be voting for or against spending up to $310,000 each of the second and third years of the contract. If the vote does not pass, the library services contract will not continue after the first year of the contract ends in June 2021.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.