Humphrey without mayor: Nobody filed to be on the ballot, write-ins not valid

But in this case, Preister becoming mayor leaves more than half of Humphrey's four city council seats vacant. One of the seats was up for election along with the position of mayor, but no one ran for it, leaving it empty.

When a majority of city council positions are vacant, Nebraska law says the Secretary of State will conduct a special city election.

But, the Elections Division said, the Secretary of State usually tries to avoid holding special elections because they are expensive.

If Preister agrees to become the interim mayor, though, he could appoint someone to fill his vacated council position, avoiding a special election.

It is difficult to estimate the cost of a special election because several levels of government may be involved, including the state, counties and local municipalities.

Things would be slightly less complicated in Humphrey's case because the special election would include only Humphrey residents voting for a Humphrey city government position. But that doesn't mean they would be less expensive.