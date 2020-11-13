Humphrey without mayor: Nobody filed to be on the ballot, write-ins not valid

None of the votes cast in the Nov. 3 general election for the mayor of the City of Humphrey are valid.
Platte County Election Commissioner Connie Sebourn said no one filed to be on the ballot for the race for Humphrey mayor. She also said no one filed a write-in affidavit for the race.
"Nobody filled out an affidavit for the position by Oct. 23," Sebourn said.
Nebraska law requires a write-in affidavit for each write-in candidate, otherwise the write-in votes are not valid.
That's bad news for Humphrey. Although 218 write-in votes were cast in the election for the mayor of Humphrey, there is no winner.
"Since nobody filed for an affidavit for the petition, we don't count those votes as being voted," Sebourn said.
The Nebraska Secretary of State's Office Elections Division confirmed that normally the city council president — in this case, Bob Priester — would take over as mayor, who would then appoint someone to fill the city council seat he left vacant.
But in this case, Preister becoming mayor leaves more than half of Humphrey's four city council seats vacant. One of the seats was up for election along with the position of mayor, but no one ran for it, leaving it empty.
When a majority of city council positions are vacant, Nebraska law says the Secretary of State will conduct a special city election.
But, the Elections Division said, the Secretary of State usually tries to avoid holding special elections because they are expensive.
If Preister agrees to become the interim mayor, though, he could appoint someone to fill his vacated council position, avoiding a special election.
It is difficult to estimate the cost of a special election because several levels of government may be involved, including the state, counties and local municipalities.
Things would be slightly less complicated in Humphrey's case because the special election would include only Humphrey residents voting for a Humphrey city government position. But that doesn't mean they would be less expensive.
"It is so expensive. It would be expensive for Lincoln and it would be disproportionately expensive for Humphrey," League of Nebraska Municipalities Executive Director Lynn Rex said.
The earliest the special election could take place would be in January.
According to Humphrey city code, any special election issue must be certified by City Clerk June Went, to Sebourn at least 50 days before the special election.
The special election can be held by mail and the commissioner would be responsible for administering the election.
Although a special election is avoidable in Humphrey's case, Rex said more and more communities are encountering the issue Humphrey now faces.
"What happened in Humphrey is happening on a repeated basis," Rex said. "It is increasingly challenging to get citizens willing to run for public office, whether it's the school board, the county board, the city council."
Preister declined to comment and Humphrey's current mayor, Lonnie Weidner, could not be reached for comment.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
