Hungry Eagles, geese finding Lake North, local waters in early spring

Bald eagles are finding good stopover lunch stops as the ice begins to fade in this warmer than average winter. In late February and March we have noticed several bald eagles and numerous waterfowl on the disappearing ice on Lake North, just outside of Columbus.

Bald eagles primarily feed on fish and thus the reason you typically see them congregated near lakes, rivers and streams. Some of the fish (all size classes) that winter kill and some collect at the surface after ice out and the eagles see them from the air and begin their feeding frenzy. Eagles will also feed on muskrats, squirrels, rabbits, waterfowl and carrion.

The Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act (Eagle Act) provides for the protection of the bald eagle (Haliaeetus leucocephalus) and golden eagle (Aquila chrysaetos).In 1976 the Bald Eagle was put on the endangered species list, mainly due to problems with the pesticide, DDT which caused thin egg shells. By 2007, recovery was successful enough to remove the Bald Eagle from the federal endangered and threatened species list. The bald eagle is still listed as threatened on many of the state species list. The golden eagle is still a federally listed species.

The golden eagle is found in arid, open country with grasslands for foraging in western Nebraska and throughout the Dakotas. Golden’s are usually found near buttes and canyons which serve as nesting sites. Golden eagles are often a permanent resident in the Pine Ridge area of Nebraska, but have been found farther east.

Bald eagles utilize mature, forested riparian areas near rivers, streams, lakes, and wetlands and occur along all the major river systems in Nebraska. The bald eagle southward migration begins as early as October and the wintering period extends from December through March

Additionally, many eagles nest in Nebraska from mid-February through mid-July.

Both bald and golden eagles frequent river systems in Nebraska during the winter where open water and forested corridors provide feeding, perching, and roosting habitats, respectively. The frequency and duration of eagle use of these habitats in the winter depends upon ice and weather conditions

Human disturbances and loss of wintering habitat can cause undue stress leading to cessation of feeding and failure to meet winter thermoregulatory requirements. Disturbances within 0.5-mile of an active nest or within line-of-sight of the nest could cause adult eagles to discontinue nest building or to abandon eggs. These effects can reduce the carrying capacity of preferred wintering habitat and reproductive success for the species

We see many bald eagles along the Loup River bypass reach from Genoa past Columbus when we are doing tern and plover surveys for Loup Power District April through August. The bald eagle is testament that at least parts of the Endangered Species Act do work. Many of these birds perch in large cottonwoods along both river systems.

Get out and check out the migration of many other waterfowl and shorebirds now if you get a chance. Spring can’t get here soon enough.

Michael P. Gutzmer, PhD is principal and owner of New Century Environmental LLC and provides environmental consulting services in the Great Plains. NCE works with water, wetlands, habitat development threatened and endangered species and pollution problems. Please email me at mgutzmer@newcenturyenvironmental.com.

