This past weekend with the wind blowing so hard and the dust particulate in the air made me think about what the dust bowl in the 1930s must have been and how it impacted early Nebraskans and their way of life.

As I see so many shelterbelts being destroyed and drainage ways (all kinds of wetlands) tiled and dried out, I wonder if continued conversion of grasslands and natural areas may not have an impact on our landscape in what could potentially be long, extended dry periods.

Farmers are trying to do the best job they can in maximizing their operation and efficiencies, but common sense, wise planning and stewardship of our unique natural resources containing water, plants and animals are also important in the big picture, and often take a back seat.

Kudos to Gov. Pillen for setting the table on what is important to our state and providing solid priorities to work toward. He is trying to lower property taxes and promote funding for better education opportunities for Nebraskans. On the eve of AI (artificial intelligence), and many other issues our world needs all the dedicated and educated people it can get to deal with difficult issues in the future, and how we manage an ever-changing world. Above all, I believe the governor to be a good Christian which mankind needs even more than environmental stewardship.

One of Nebraska’s biggest conservation success stories are the re-introductions of the wild turkey in our state over the past five decades. Since 28 Merriam’s were released in the Pine Ridge area in 1959, these wild birds have found nirvana in Nebraska.

This year, 10,000 spring permits are available for sale to nonresident hunters, which is quite a few, instead of an unlimited quantity, as in the past. Even though numbers have slightly declined, there are still ample birds to try to call into your hidden position, using a mouth call (diaphragm), slate or box call.

I can’t help but think that continued land use changes, and loss of habitat are factors in the population of these agri-forest loving birds. Turkeys are often seen feeding in cornfields in the winter in large flocks and then disburse into smaller groups for their annual strutting courtship displays to impress the ladies. Many of these locations are out of the wind in a nice short grass expression next to a wooded draw for quick dispersal if they are “annoyed” in any way.

Turkey hunting is something a young dad or mom can do with very young (or even old) children and is a great way to spend time with those growing young minds. Time spent in a turkey blind can reveal many aspects of nature regarding native plants, numerous songbirds, forest and prairie animals and your child’s dreams that become active on warmer spring days. These days may turn into some of the best days of your life. It only seems like yesterday that I was taking my young sons and daughters to the bottomlands of the Loup and Platte rivers, to call in a gobbler they could be fascinated by.

My youngest son Wyatt, now almost 25-years-old, has turned into an outdoor nature lover like no other. Hunting, fishing, backpacking, skiing, four-wheeling and traveling to where the wind blows, occupy some of the passions this young man has. Wyatt, a quick-study, and highly proficient researcher has a business degree with an emphasis on supply chain management, has become a ballistics expert over the past several years and has a unique outdoor and business background and, oh yeah, ate snacks in a turkey blind when he was about four.

Gunwerks is a global expert in long range shooting packages, located in Cody, Wyoming, and after five interviews, Wyatt is their new supply chain manager and a key member of their executive team. This bright young man got his start in a turkey blind and shot his first mule deer over 200 yards away in the Nebraska sand hills when he was 10. Needless to say, this dad will be sorely missing the outdoor conversations that started with this young hunter 20 years ago, when Wyatt is changing the world in big, wonderful, Wyoming.

Our time in the wild and nature is precious and few, and the quality times we spend with our family members are even fewer. We have blessings galore in front of us, and many of those become realized when we are chasing a wild Nebraska spring turkey.