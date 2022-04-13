Hutchinson named educator of the year

The "small but mighty" St. Anthony’s Elementary School banded together to honor one of its teachers, Cathy Hutchinson. Those efforts proved successful as Hutchinson is the 2022 Elementary Educator of the Year from the Archdiocese of Omaha.

She is the third Columbus Catholic Schools educator to receive this honor, the other ones being Lynn Mielak of St. Bonaventure Elementary School in 2020 and Joan Lahm of Scotus Central Catholic in 2021. Hutchinson will be recognized at the 45th annual Archbishop’s Dinner for Education being held in September in Omaha.

Hutchinson is a Columbus native who attended St. Isidore Elementary School as a child and is a graduate of Scotus. She and her husband lived in a Lincoln for a few years before moving back to Columbus in 2007. The couple still lives in Columbus with their four children.

Hutchinson started her teaching career at St. Anthony’s in 2008. She teaches language arts and technology to fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

Hutchinson, who was surprised with news of the award last Friday at Mass, said becoming a teacher is something she always wanted to do.

“I was saying that when I was little and it never really changed,” Hutchinson said. “I think probably I had really good elementary school teachers when I was at St. Isidore's. That's probably what made me want to become a teacher.”

St. Anthony’s Principal Amy Sokol said Hutchinson was nominated for the designation by the school’s community.

“I led the charge on the nomination, but (students’) parents wrote letters, coworkers write letters, explaining all the amazing things that she does in the classroom,” Sokol said. “Cathy's faith filled, and she always tries to find the silver lining in the cloud. She makes the child feel good in the end – it's OK that we might have made this mistake or this might have happened. Cathy is really good about things like that. She does an amazing job.”

Hutchinson is also involved with the St. Anthony’s bazaar and the after school STEAM program and Angels Academy.

She noted her surprise in learning of the award.

“It's very humbling,” she said. “There are a lot of good teachers at this school. They all deserve awards.”

St. Anthony’s is the smallest Catholic school in Columbus, Hutchinson added, and she describes the “small but mighty” school as a great place to teach.

“The staff here is fabulous. The students are fabulous. Our school families are wonderful,” she added.

The school holds family days in which kindergarten through sixth graders are formed into “families” and the kids take part in different activities with their “family.” It allows them to form connections with others they might not usually be able to.

“(We’re) a small, tight knit little school where everybody knows everybody's name, the big kids know the little kids, everybody helps each other out,” Hutchinson said.

According to Sokol, Hutchinson is very deserving of the award.

“Cathy gives 110% in everything that she does and she's not afraid to take on new challenges,” Sokol said. “She's not happy with just getting by, she's always challenging the students to go over and beyond. …Lots of times you’ve got to work through a lot of things to get to the end product and she's not afraid of the challenges that the students present to her and trying to figure out what they want to do.”

Whether in the classroom, after school, during recess or in her planning period, Hutchinson is always working with kids to make them successful, Sokol said.

Sokol noted the award is great for both St. Anthony’s and the Columbus community at large – it showcases the educational system in Columbus.

“It reflects the hard work that not only Cathy does, but all of our teachers do. I have a very dedicated staff and they work very well together and they support each other and they push each other to be the best that they can be,” Sokol said.

“We're very blessed and thankful to Archdiocese for this opportunity for Cathy.”

As for Hutchinson, there are many reasons why she loves being a teacher but there’s one that sticks out the most.

“When you see growth in students or when you see them succeed, that's really probably the best part,” she said.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

