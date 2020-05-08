Huts have put CCH ahead of bending the curve

Cases of COVID-19 have been on the rise in Nebraska and Platte County over the last 10 days.
Although the increase is likely a result of more available testing, that in itself might be considered a good sign.
Long before coronavirus was a threat in Nebraska, Columbus Community Hospital (CCH) was at work creating a process of centralized testing that could be safe, fast and accurate.
The result are the huts that patients have encountered and passersby have no doubt seen on the CCH campus since late March. The huts, plus a great deal of teamwork on behalf of all the departments, are some of Columbus' answer to the pandemic.
“We knew at some point in time that we were going to see a high influx of patients that were either symptomatic or asymptomatic but wanting to be tested for COVID-19," said Sam Lozos, a registered nurse and stroke/trauma coordinator for CCH. "The ER huts allow for us to have a better flow managing these patients, and it’s a lot safer for healthcare providers to be testing individuals outside in the open air than in a small ER room."
The process for testing at CCH is fairly straightforward. In most cases, it involves three steps.
But, before beginning the process, and prior to the visit, patients should contact their primary care provider who can determine if they should take part in the process start to finish, skip ahead to the test or be seen in the building because of the seriousness of their situation.
Visitors encounter the first hut, where they clarify the reason for their visit. If they're seeking testing, they move into the process.
They'll start at the next hut, where a nurse or physician's assistant will gather information about any symptoms or possible exposure. Secondly, after questions are asked and answered, vital signs are taken. Third, the answers plus the data gathered from checking heart, ears and throat are then used to determine if the patient can be dismissed, tested or sent inside if the situation appears serious.
For those cases, CCH can conduct a rapid test for quicker results and admit the patient if necessary.
Not all visitors will require a test. For those that do, patients can expect to be informed of their results in four to seven days.
For those who have orders from the doctor to be swabbed for a test, they'll bypass the assessment part of the process and move ahead to the testing huts.
Those who are considered more serious by their doctor will be seen by a nurse practitioner or physician's assistant, and a nurse. They'll be reviewed for whether or not the patient can go home and self quarantine or if their case requires more stringent testing inside the hospital and possible admittance.
“I think it’s important people understand that, yes, we’re seeing you outside. But we still are treating you as if you had come into our building as an ER patient," Lozos said. "We’re still doing the exact same thing we do for ER patients. We’re still making sure your care is appropriate, you’re safe to go home and your health and wellness is our top priority even outside in these huts.”
The hut idea was put together by Emergency Department Director Sue Deyke, who came up with a plan after reviewing how other facilities were setting up testing sites and considering what would work best on the CCH campus.
The huts are a partnership with Terry Swett and No Swett Fencing. Realizing that staff would need to be protected from the unpredictable Nebraska springtime elements, CCH contacted No Swett to explore options.
"We initially thought we wouldn’t like them because we’re used to being inside a building. But now we’ve come to really like our huts, and we’re very thankful to No Swett Fencing for donating them for our use," Lozos said. "They’ve really helped us tremendously in making this possible."
Staffing the huts requires 10-15 healthcare workers. Melissa Foltz, a licensed practical nurse in the CCH Emergency Department, created the personnel structure for the huts.
"The huts are benefiting our community because it’s easy access for people in the community to come in and get the testing they’re looking for," she said. "They are seeing a provider, a nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant."
For one person to complete the full testing process, they'll encounter normally about six nurses or physician's assistants. Of course, some vehicles arrive with multiple passengers or a full family. That can present a challenge to ensure everyone is identified and processed separately, but Foltz said there's more than enough teamwork taking place to guarantee safety and success.
Depending on where you are in line will mostly determine how long the process takes. Several patients can check in at the same time, leaving much of the process to waiting. Normally, it takes most vehicles 10 to 15 minutes start to finish.
The first patient was seen on March 25. For the first four weeks of the huts, there were about 10 daily patients. In the last two weeks the average has been 60 to 80 each day.
“It’s teamwork throughout the whole time that they are in the parking lot," Foltz said. "There’s no appointment time. It’s essentially the ER outside. You don’t need an appointment. You just come and be seen.”
Workers in the huts are wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE). Thanks to the huts, there's limited exposure to CCH staff and an ability to preserve more items of PPE without contamination.
Each visit requires new gloves, hand sanitizing and equipment sanitizing. Work spaces inside the huts are also frequently disinfected.
Thanks to the huts and CCH's testing process, patients, hospital staff and the community at large are safer than in normal situations where those seeking tests would be visiting their local doctors or walking into the hospital.
"It takes six different patients out of six different clinics and possibly passing on the COVID-19 symptoms or passing on the actual COVID-19 to other patients or practitioners," CCH Pre-Admissions Department Registered Nurse Teresa Meyer said. "That’s a huge community service right there."
Organizing the daily personnel in the huts is Human Resources Department Benefits Coordinator Lindsey Liebig. Liebig puts together a group that includes nurses and physician's assistants for the assessments and testing. There's also staff for traffic control and runners who take specimens into the lab.
It requires more than just the normal emergency room staff and there's been tremendous response from across the hospital.
“It’s amazing how well everyone has stepped up to take on duties that are not their regular duties or may not be their regular hours," Liebig said. "They're picking up shifts that they don’t normally fill and do things they don’t normally do to help things run smoothly as a team."
Stephanie Chapp, an emergency room physician's assistant for CCH, echoed that sentiment.
She's always been impressed with the teamwork at CCH. The last couple of months have only increased the confidence and pride she has in the people around her.
“We have an amazing group that has worked countless hours since even before this infection hit the Columbus area. They have streamlined this process for us," Chapp said. "By having the huts outside, it allows us to see the patients that have more mild symptoms and provide them adequate care. We’re able to complete testing in a more timely manner for them."
And, the process has allowed CCH to be both effective at testing while also providing its normal level of care.
"Strokes are still happening. Heart attacks are still happening. We’re doing our best to ensure our healthy community is not being infected with this by coming into the emergency room and the waiting room area," Chapp said. "We couldn’t do this by ourselves. We have a great team that has pulled together and worked really well together."
Nate Tenopir is the sports editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach him via email at sports@columbustelegram.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.