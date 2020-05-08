Huts have put CCH ahead of bending the curve

Visitors encounter the first hut, where they clarify the reason for their visit. If they're seeking testing, they move into the process.

They'll start at the next hut, where a nurse or physician's assistant will gather information about any symptoms or possible exposure. Secondly, after questions are asked and answered, vital signs are taken. Third, the answers plus the data gathered from checking heart, ears and throat are then used to determine if the patient can be dismissed, tested or sent inside if the situation appears serious.

For those cases, CCH can conduct a rapid test for quicker results and admit the patient if necessary.

Not all visitors will require a test. For those that do, patients can expect to be informed of their results in four to seven days.

For those who have orders from the doctor to be swabbed for a test, they'll bypass the assessment part of the process and move ahead to the testing huts.

Those who are considered more serious by their doctor will be seen by a nurse practitioner or physician's assistant, and a nurse. They'll be reviewed for whether or not the patient can go home and self quarantine or if their case requires more stringent testing inside the hospital and possible admittance.