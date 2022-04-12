HWY 14 Brewing Company/Brave's Kitchen prepare to open this Friday in Columbus

With an incoming restaurant and brewery coming into Columbus, the owners said they believe they’re bringing something unique to the community.

It’s all thanks to a partnership. HWY 14 Brewing Company – which started in Albion – and Brave’s Kitchen LLC have teamed up to create a restaurant and brewery at 6767 Shadow Ridge Plaza. Residents who want a bite to eat or enjoy a craft beer won’t have to wait much longer as the business will soon opens its doors, beginning from 4-11 p.m. on Friday.

Mandy Luettel – who along with her husband, Greg, owns HWY 14 Brewing Company – said she and her husband have wanted to expand the business since the Albion location has become quite popular.

“It all just fell into place when we toured (their new location),” Mandy said.

They picked Columbus as it’s not far away from them, Mandy said. Greg added the city’s recent growth also played a part in their decision.

“You look out here and you see all the new houses,” he said. “I think there was a need for it in Columbus.”

HWY 14 brewmaster Drew Niewohner said there will be 14 beers on tap. Greg – who is also a brewmaster – said one of the taps will be dedicated to ginger beer for Moscow mules.

Greg said the beers will have quite the variety to go along with mixed drinks.

One of the drinks on tap, Mila Lite – a play on words of the popular beer, Miller Lite - is named after Greg and Mandy’s newborn daughter, Mila. Mandy credited Niewohner with coming up with the name.

The married couple welcomed Mila into the world just as they began the process of finding a location in Columbus, Mandy said.

Meanwhile, Brave’s Kitchen owners Mark Avila and Ross Schrad will have several foods for folks to try. Appetizers, wings, burgers, paninis, sandwiches and vegan options will be some of the items on the menu.

Avila said the restaurant plans to have specials “to spice up the menu.”

Schrad said when he created the menu, he wanted the restaurant to be where everyone can enjoy it.

“It’s not just for a single ethnicity group,” he said. “It’s 2022. We want to bring something new to the table.”

Avila and Schrad have wanted to open a restaurant for several years. They originally planned to start one with their middle school friend Frank Brave Heart but he passed away in May 2019.

Schrad said they postponed their dream due to Brave Heart’s death. However, the pair are honoring his memory as Brave’s Kitchen is named after him.

“For his name and for his honor, we’ve wanted to start something up,” Schrad said.

Avila said Brave Heart has been an inspiration to both of them since he was also a cook and he would invite his friends over to eat one of his meals. Schrad added he bonded with Brave Heart almost instantaneously over their love of the Food Network.

Schrad has been a longtime chef in Columbus, having worked at a few locations over the past few years. Meanwhile, Avila joked his cooking background involves making food for his family and girlfriend.

Mandy credited Tammy Lyon – who along with her husband, Todd, owns the building – in creating the partnership. Mandy said Lyon has worked with Schrad beforehand.

“She’s been wonderful to work with during this endeavor,” Mandy said.

The business will be open Thursday through Sunday initially as they wait to get more staff, Mandy said. The times, for now, will be 4-10 p.m. on Thursdays, 4-11 p.m., Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

