Hy-Vee announces new premium membership program
Hy-Vee announces new premium membership program

Make way Amazon and Walmart, Hy-Vee is joining the trend of offering its patrons premium services.

The company on Tuesday announced the launch of its new Hy-Vee Plus premium membership, which offers customers added savings and exclusive benefits and services across all areas of the store, at the cost of $99 per year.

The program offers exclusive benefits such as select monthly offers and coupons; free Hy-Vee Aisles Online grocery delivery (a $9.95 per order savings); free Hy-Vee Aisles Online two-hour express pick-up (a $9.95 per order savings); a personal concierge service; and more.

Customers currently enrolled in the existing $99 Hy-Vee Aisles Online membership program will automatically be upgraded to a Hy-Vee Plus premium membership at no additional cost.

In addition, those who currently use the Hy-Vee Aisles Online service and do not have a Hy-Vee Plus membership can continue using the service as usual. This program does not change any of the service offerings or fees.

Customers can sign up to become a Hy-Vee Plus premium members at their local Hy-Vee or by visiting www.hy-vee.com/plus. Hy-Vee has a Columbus location at 3010 23rd St.

