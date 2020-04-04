Hy-Vee, City of Columbus partner on grocery delivery

Senior citizens and the vulnerable population now have another option to get their groceries.
The City of Columbus and the local Hy-Vee recently announced a partnership which allows those considered more susceptible to COVID-19 to order the groceries from the store, 3010 23rd St. in Columbus, over the phone and delivered to their home.
“We want to take care of people without internet access,” said Casey Schwarting, assistant director of Hy-Vee in Columbus. “It’s nice to partner with the City and make sure people are taken care of.”
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley explained in a community press conference held Friday morning that City employees who are not performing their normal duties due to the closure of city facilities will be taking orders by phone. Hy-Vee employees then gather the items in the order and call the resident to receive payment over the phone. City employees will then deliver the orders to the resident’s door.
Payment can only be made via phone using a credit or debit card.
“Please understand that City employees will not be able to enter the home or assist with carrying the groceries after they are delivered to the door,” Bulkley added.
Currently, Hy-Vee has the capacity to take 20 orders a day. The program began Friday.
“We’ll start delivering tomorrow (Saturday) and Monday,” Schwarting said Friday.
Those wanting to participate in the program must meet the following criteria: Be 65 years of age or older or have an underlining health condition, be able to purchase the groceries over the phone and live in the City of Columbus.
Orders can be placed by calling 402-562-4212 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon. The following information will need to be provided: Name, age or health condition, address, telephone number and grocery list.
Orders placed before noon will be delivered the following day before 1 p.m., with Friday orders being delivered Saturday or Monday.
“The City is attempting to expand this program to other grocery stores in Columbus and allow it to grow,” Bulkley said.
The idea for the program came to light when residents began asking the city what they could do to get their groceries.
“It’s a tribute to our staff who came up with the idea after receiving calls about ‘How do I do this? I can’t get out,’” Bulkley said. “We have elderly people that are scared. We have people who haven’t been out of their houses in two or three weeks.”
So far, stores have been doing a good job with allotting a special shopping time for those susceptible to illness, he noted.
“We need to do more,” Bulkley said. “This is a great start.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
