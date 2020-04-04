Hy-Vee, City of Columbus partner on grocery delivery

“We’ll start delivering tomorrow (Saturday) and Monday,” Schwarting said Friday.

Those wanting to participate in the program must meet the following criteria: Be 65 years of age or older or have an underlining health condition, be able to purchase the groceries over the phone and live in the City of Columbus.

Orders can be placed by calling 402-562-4212 Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to noon. The following information will need to be provided: Name, age or health condition, address, telephone number and grocery list.

Orders placed before noon will be delivered the following day before 1 p.m., with Friday orders being delivered Saturday or Monday.

“The City is attempting to expand this program to other grocery stores in Columbus and allow it to grow,” Bulkley said.

The idea for the program came to light when residents began asking the city what they could do to get their groceries.

“It’s a tribute to our staff who came up with the idea after receiving calls about ‘How do I do this? I can’t get out,’” Bulkley said. “We have elderly people that are scared. We have people who haven’t been out of their houses in two or three weeks.”