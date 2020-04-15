Hy-Vee employees can now fill customers' gas

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Columbus’ Hy-Vee is rolling out plans so that customers won't have to get out of the car to fill up their gas tanks

The company on Tuesday announced that it would be providing full-service gas at select pumps in select locations, including Columbus, amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The service would be offered from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. every day and would allow customers to choose whether or not they wanted the free service.

Customers would not have to leave the car in order to use the service, as employees would help in the payment process by swiping a credit card or inserting cash into one of the selected pumps. Once the gas (and other items) are paid for, the employee will pump the customer’s gas and they will be on their way.

It’s not too dissimilar to situations in other states, with places like New Jersey and Oregon requiring full-service gas at every rest stop in their state. This is just a voluntary measure provided by Hy-Vee, something to help keep people safe while they fuel up during the COVID-19 crisis.

As an added bonus, people can also order food and drink items from the convenience store while they fill up. Those will be added alongside the gas bill and will be obtained separately. Employees will wear gloves for the duration, in order to prevent cross-contamination while fueling up one’s vehicle.

Hy-Vee is at 3010 23rd St. in Columbus.

