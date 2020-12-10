Hy-Vee stores offering antigen testing: Columbus location to offer service in future

Any individual who is asymptomatic and has not had a known exposure in the last 14 days will not be eligible for testing through Hy-Vee at this time.

There are three stores in Nebraska – two in Omaha and one in Lincoln – that is or will be offering antigen testing within the next week. Each location will offer testing windows between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Children ages six years or older can be tested with the rapid antigen test when registered and accompanied by a parent or guardian. All patients are required to wear a mask during the testing process.

Testing areas will be located outside in designated Hy-Vee parking lot locations for patients to drive up to without leaving their vehicle. A trained Hy-Vee pharmacy employee will process the testing payment before administering the nasopharyngeal swab test. Testing is expected to take less than two minutes. During the testing process, patients must wear a mask and will be asked to lower it beneath their nose during the test. After testing is complete, results will be sent to the patient via email. Patients should receive same day test results in as little as one to two hours.

The rapid antigen testing is in addition to Hy-Vee’s current free COVID-19 lab testing (molecular PCR) that it offers outside more than 180 pharmacy locations in coordination with eTrueNorth. Results for the lab testing associated with this test are usually available in three to five business days.