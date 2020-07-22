Hy-Vee to begin handing out face masks

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee customers will be given a little gift upon walking into the store next week.

In an effort to protect its customers and employees from COVID-19, Hy-Vee on Wednesday announced that they will distribute free masks to those entering its stores starting Monday, July 27. The company will hand out more than 3 million free masks in an effort to help support the CDC’s recommendation to wear masks in public by launching a new initiative called “Mask It Up To Shut COVID Down. It’s Your Choice.”

Employees will be stationed at the front doors of all stores to hand out masks to customers who are not wearing one prior to shopping. Customers will also see signage, employee attire, and other reminders around the store about the educational campaign.

Hy-Vee employees have been wearing masks since nearly the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Midwest grocer was recently named one of the top three supermarkets in America for its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

Hy-Vee has a location in Columbus at 3010 23rd St.

