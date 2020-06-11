Hy-Vee to donate $1M and 1 million volunteer hours to organizations that support racial unity and equality

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Hy-Vee, Inc. will donate $1 million, as well as commit to providing 1 million volunteer hours, to organizations that support racial unity and equality primarily throughout its eight-state region.

Volunteer hours have already begun in the Minneapolis area as Hy-Vee employees have spent the last several days working with local organizations to provide meals, snacks and water to those in impacted neighborhoods throughout the metro. Hy-Vee employees have also assisted with neighborhood cleanup efforts in the Twin Cities.

“There are times when actions speak volumes and when actions can help to create real, long-lasting change -- and for us, this is one of those times,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president. “Hy-Vee was founded on a guiding set of principles we call our 15 fundamentals. Four of those fundamentals – fairness, caring, respect and dignity – deeply pertain to the current situation our country is facing today. All those who call Hy-Vee home – whether it be an employee, customer or supplier – should and will feel welcomed, included and appreciated. Anything less is unacceptable.”