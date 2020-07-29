Hy-Vee to offer drive through flu shots

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Hy-Vee announced Tuesday that its stores, including its location in Columbus, will start offering drive-up flu vaccines Aug. 17.

Casey Schwarting, store manager of the Columbus location, said visitors will enter the drive-through pharmacy lane and fill out a consent form. Customers will then be directed to specified parking stalls located west of the store outside of the wine and spirits area. A pharmacist will administer the flu shot and customers will be asked to stay parked in the stall for 15 minutes.

“In case of bad weather, (check) signage for cancellation of clinic due to weather issues and (check) Facebook updates,” Schwarting said.

The drive-through flu shots, starting Aug. 17 and ending Oct. 31, will be available from 7 to 11 a.m. on Mondays, 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

According to a release, pharmacists will conduct a screening process to ensure that they are administrating the vaccine that is better situated for each customer. Medicare and most insurance plans cover the flu vaccine and other immunizations at no charge, the release says.

Pharmacy team members are required to wear face masks at all times, including during vaccine immunizations, and those receiving a vaccination will need to wear a face-covering as well.