Hypothermia: Know the signs and how to avoid it

You know the number: 98.6 degrees. That's the normal temperature a healthy human body can maintain. Some people can routinely run a bit above or below, even when perfectly healthy. But when the body temperature drops below 95 degrees, that's hypothermia. It's dangerous — even deadly — and can sneak up on you, yet it's almost entirely preventable.

Here are answers to a few common questions about hypothermia:

Is hypothermia the same as frostbite? No. Frostbite happens when an exposed part of the body freezes. Hypothermia is when the body's overall temperature drops. Both can occur at the same time and without the person realizing it.

How can someone not realize they have hypothermia? Sometimes, the body's temperature will drop over time, not suddenly. A person may miss the signs if they are actively moving or distracted. Hypothermia also causes gradual confusion, making individuals less aware of their other symptoms.

What does hypothermia feel like? Common symptoms of hypothermia include:

Shivering.

Difficulty speaking.

Slow heart rate.

Slow breathing.

Exhaustion.

Inability to think clearly.

Cold, discolored skin.

What causes it? Spending time in a cold environment without proper heat or clothing can bring on hypothermia. It can also result from the body becoming too exhausted to keep warm. Sometimes hypothermia can also be a problem after surgery. Older people and young children are at the greatest risk because their bodies are less able to control their temperature. Also, people with circulatory disorders, such as heart disease, are at greater risk.

What can you do to avoid hypothermia? Prevention is key. Assess your environment and dress warmly and appropriately for the weather. Cold temperature creates danger, and wind is especially dangerous. Wet clothing with wind and a cold temperature is the most dangerous condition. If you're spending time outdoors, take breaks from the cold. If you get wet, change your clothes immediately and get to a warm environment. And at home, keep the thermostat set above 68 degrees in the colder months.

How can you help someone with hypothermia? Take the person's temperature, if possible, and call for medical help. Meanwhile, get the person to a warm environment. If they're wet, get them into dry clothes, or you can try skin-to-skin contact under blankets or towels. If they're awake, have them drink something warm, but never alcohol. And stay with the person until help arrives or you bring them to an emergency room.

Dr. Mark Howerter is the Emergency Room Physician Director at Columbus Community Hospital.