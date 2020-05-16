'I enjoy the adrenaline of it': Alexander takes pride in being director of laboratory services at hometown hospital

HOME SWEET HOME

In 1990, the couple decided to move back to Columbus after her husband got a job in town. As fate would have it, Alexander found a job of her own at CCH as a generalist in its laboratory department. She did that for three years before getting promoted to transfusion medicine supervisor, a position she held for 14 years. In 2008, her efforts paid off again as she was promoted to her current role. She hasn’t looked back.

“I’ve been here about 30 years,” Alexander said.

Although her work is an important part of her life, it’s only one aspect of it. She takes a lot of pride in her family. She and her husband are approaching their 31-year wedding anniversary, and in those three decades since they’ve tied the knot, their family has grown exponentially. The couple has three grown sons: Matthew, Aaron and Cole. Matthew, 29, and his wife, Kasey, have a 2-year-old son, Aiden (Alexander’s first and only grandchild as of now). Then there’s 26-year-old Aaron and 24-year-old Cole.

When she’s not working or hanging out with family, Alexander enjoys going for long walks and knocking out a challenging puzzle.