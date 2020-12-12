'I felt like I was heard': Jaymee Levander talks the power of belief

Levander started as a 911 dispatcher.

“I wanted to help people but having to answer (the) phone and hearing their problems but not being able to help them solve it was difficult for me,” she said.

She then became a community service technician (CST) for Columbus PD, which taught her how to interact with others.

CSTs do many things, including city code enforcement such as nuisance complaints.

“People get really, really upset with you if you’re there to tell them that their grass is too long because they’re proud of their property,” Levander said. “So they feel insulted and you have to learn how to use the tools on your belt which, as a CST, you have none. It has to be your ability to have communication with the public.”

After around three years with Columbus PD, she was hired as a police officer in 2002.

“I love my job,” she said. “I always say, do something you love because then you won’t hate going to work. I love coming to work.”

But, Levander wanted to move forward and grow. Every time a challenge is set before her, she wants to succeed. In 2009, her ambition paid off and she became an investigator.