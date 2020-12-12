'I felt like I was heard': Jaymee Levander talks the power of belief

Jaymee Levander has seen firsthand what the power of believing in someone can do.
As a criminal investigator with the Columbus Police Department, she works mainly with child abuse and sexual assault cases, among many other hats she has worn. Levander has also been involved with the community, with organizations like Big Pals–Little Pals of Greater Columbus and others.
“She is the first adult I ever trusted and she always listened to my side,” Kaelisa Carpenter, her once Little Pal, said. “I felt like I was heard.”
From when Levander first moved to Columbus at age 22, knowing only her brother, to now, she has found what she said is her calling.
Community to her is about partnerships, such as big-picture ones with Center for Survivors, or the little ones, like her network of parents who pick up each other’s children when someone is running late.
“You see how much we’re getting back to that community where you rely on your neighbor to help you with different things, and I think that’s the direction we need all of our communities to go for growth,” Levander said.
Her beginnings
A South Dakota native, Levander attended school in Vermillion, South Dakota, a city of around 10,000 near the Missouri River.
“I grew up in law enforcement,” she said. “My father was a police officer, my brother is a deputy and I had an uncle that was a sheriff.”
Eventually, her father moved out of the patrol force and went to a civilian position, she said.
“That changed his hours so that he could be (at) home more with the family,” she noted.
Both parents instilled in her a desire to help others.
“I was lucky to have so many influences as a child that we help each other. From my parents and grandparents and my church community, that’s what you do,” Levander said. “With the Midwest, that’s what we do; we help each other out.”
Initially, Levander did not want to be a police officer and went to South Dakota State University with the goal of teaching journalism.
Getting into law enforcement
Then, in July 1999, she moved to Columbus where she didn’t know many young people such as herself. Her brother, a Platte County Deputy, told her to apply to the police department.
She started at the Columbus Police Department in October 1999 and quickly made friendships at work, which she said became a “pretty solid foundation” for her.
“Not everybody wants to be friends with a cop,” she added.
Levander started as a 911 dispatcher.
“I wanted to help people but having to answer (the) phone and hearing their problems but not being able to help them solve it was difficult for me,” she said.
She then became a community service technician (CST) for Columbus PD, which taught her how to interact with others.
CSTs do many things, including city code enforcement such as nuisance complaints.
“People get really, really upset with you if you’re there to tell them that their grass is too long because they’re proud of their property,” Levander said. “So they feel insulted and you have to learn how to use the tools on your belt which, as a CST, you have none. It has to be your ability to have communication with the public.”
After around three years with Columbus PD, she was hired as a police officer in 2002.
“I love my job,” she said. “I always say, do something you love because then you won’t hate going to work. I love coming to work.”
Support Local Journalism
But, Levander wanted to move forward and grow. Every time a challenge is set before her, she wants to succeed. In 2009, her ambition paid off and she became an investigator.
“I am fortunate to be surrounded by people that want to see you grow,” she said. “They are more interested in you finding the opportunities to achieve your goal, rather than setting up challenges or barriers for you to not meet that goal.”
Working with investigations
Levander works all serious felonies but specializes in investigating crimes of sexual abuse and child abuse.
“Sometimes I deal with people in their most dire need,” she said. “Talking about sexual abuse is probably one of the things that’s most difficult. I do want everyone to have a voice, and I want them to be able to express what happened to them.”
It’s a job at which Levander is constantly striving to do better. It’s hard, she said, pausing briefly. It’s hard to get someone to open up about those dark moments.
“I pray that I’m using the best skills that I’ve been given, but also that I’m continuing to develop those skills,” she noted. “There are many that I replay in my mind that, if I would have just asked something a little bit differently, maybe it would have been better for their case.”
To Levander, part of giving every victim a voice is not only taking the account of what happened but also taking advantage of the resources in the community to be able to heal and recover.
“It’s very rare to have a female interviewer, especially in a community our size,” said Jenna Clark, a neighbor who initially met Levander through Center for Survivors. “She was integral in helping several victims feel comfortable to open up about what they had experienced.”
Clark noted Levander is a calm, caring person and does the work to make sure victims have a voice.
“We have an incredible (police) department in large part because of the work that Jaymee Levander does with victims in our community,” Clark said.
Levander has been awarded for her work before but said she doesn’t know if she deserves the recognition. She just wants to make sure the population she serves is heard.
“There are times where a case hasn’t gone as I had hoped for the victim,” she said. “But, they have come back and said to me that just being able to be believed was more important than the conviction of their offender.”
Outside of work
Levander’s job is heavy, at times. The way she has found to step back from those unhappy parts of her job is through spending time with her four children.
“I’m very involved with their activities and life and everything,” she said. “I’ve been a youth group leader at my church, I’ve done Girl Scouts … I want them to be involved in our community, and I want to be part of that.”
As just a community member, a neighbor, a friend and a mom, Levander is truly just the best, Clark said.
“She is always there for others. She is continually volunteering for things near and dear to her heart to make our community a better place,” Clark said. “All while working a job with crazy hours.”
There is a long list of everything Levander has been involved with, including National Night Out, Cops and Kids, the Special Olympics Torch Run and Youth and Families for Christ.
One in particular, Big Pals–Little Pals, taught her how positive attention can change a child.
“I still have contact with my Little Pal,” she added. “She taught me more than I could have ever taught her.”
Carpenter said that Levander got her through high school. Levander just enjoys being part of the community, Carpenter added.
She's faced challenges throughout her life, such as being a woman in law enforcement. Levander added that she had to work a little harder to be recognized as proficient in her field, which she said is not unique to Columbus.
"I've been fortunate to have had women come in this job before me," she noted.
Levander said things are getting better.
“I think my outlook is to be hopeful and that hope is a huge component for change,” she said. “If we want to see Columbus change and grow, we have to believe in our hope.”
Carolyn Komatsoulis is a reporter for the Columbus Telegram. Reach her via email at carolyn.komatsoulis@lee.net.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.